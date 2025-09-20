Patrika LogoSwitch to Hindi

Astrology and Spirituality

Today’s Horoscope, 20 September 2025 for All Zodiac Signs

Read the daily horoscope for all zodiac signs by Pt. Chandan Shyamanarayan Vyas.

Bharat

Patrika Desk

Sep 20, 2025

Today's Horoscope (Image: Patrika)

Today's Horoscope, 20 September 2025: Saturday, 20 September 2025, the Moon will transit Leo. The influence of the Moon in Leo will ensure that Aries individuals complete their tasks on time, paving the way for business expansion and new ventures. Geminis may see changes in their house or property. Cancers are likely to profit from their businesses. Virgos can expect success in matters related to children and education. Libras will experience an increase in respect and honour. Sagittarians will gain financially, benefit from investments, and see changes in their businesses. Capricorns have auspicious indications for marriage. Pisces will experience professional success, enthusiasm, but also laziness and potential disagreements with friends. According to Pandit Chandan Shyamanarayan Vyas, let's see what the stars foretell about your career, health, and relationships.

Aries Horoscope Today

Complete necessary tasks in a timely manner. There are prospects for business expansion. A plan for a new business venture in collaboration with friends will materialise.

Taurus Horoscope Today

People will be impressed by your charming personality. Important decisions will need to be made in family life. Long journeys are on the cards.

Gemini Horoscope Today

Refrain from criticising anyone. There are indications of changes in your house or property. You will receive cooperation from your employees. Unnecessary expenses will increase.

Cancer Horoscope Today

You will be pleased with the desired profits in your business. Tasks will be completed with the help of your siblings. Marital discussions will be successful. New friendships will form. Justice will be moderately favourable.

Leo Horoscope Today

You will be busy fulfilling family responsibilities. Expenses will be incurred on vehicles or machinery with friends. Legal obstacles may arise; remain vigilant.

Virgo Horoscope Today

Today will be significant for your children. You will succeed in your studies. You will use your eloquence to get stalled work done. Relationships with neighbours will be strained.

Libra Horoscope Today

There will be tension due to family disputes. Social status and prestige will increase. Expenses will be high. Marital discussions will be successful.

Scorpio Horoscope Today

Control your speech; it will determine your enemies and friends. You may receive new social responsibilities. You will visit a religious place.

Sagittarius Horoscope Today

There are prospects for financial gains. You will profit from previous investments. Changes in your business are likely. Expenses will be incurred on vehicles and machinery. The children's well-being will be excellent.

Capricorn Horoscope Today

You will feel tired due to an excessive workload. Plans for social events will be made. Your religious and spiritual activities will be praised. This is an auspicious time for those eligible for marriage.

Aquarius Horoscope Today

You will experience physical fatigue. Long-pending tasks may be completed today. You will suffer from stomach ailments. Concerns will increase due to your children's activities.

Pisces Horoscope Toda

Professional success will boost your morale. Planned tasks will be completed on time. Laziness will prevail. Disagreements with friends are possible.

