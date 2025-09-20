Today’s Horoscope, 20 September 2025 for All Zodiac Signs

Today's Horoscope, 20 September 2025: Saturday, 20 September 2025, the Moon will transit Leo. The influence of the Moon in Leo will ensure that Aries individuals complete their tasks on time, paving the way for business expansion and new ventures. Geminis may see changes in their house or property. Cancers are likely to profit from their businesses. Virgos can expect success in matters related to children and education. Libras will experience an increase in respect and honour. Sagittarians will gain financially, benefit from investments, and see changes in their businesses. Capricorns have auspicious indications for marriage. Pisces will experience professional success, enthusiasm, but also laziness and potential disagreements with friends. According to Pandit Chandan Shyamanarayan Vyas, let's see what the stars foretell about your career, health, and relationships.