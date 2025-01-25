Weekly Horoscope 26 January to 1 February: New Week Promising Wealth and Success for These 4 Zodiac Signs

Libra Weekly Horoscope (Tula Saptahik Rashifal) Career and Financial Life: According to the weekly Libra horoscope from 26 January to 1 February, the new week will be extremely auspicious for Libras. In the first part of this week, the fulfilment of a long-awaited desire will bring joy. This week you will receive cooperation and support from people both at home and outside. There are indications of increased stature and position for those involved in politics.

This week you will work in your field with positive thoughts and full energy. Students involved in examinations and competitions will receive good news. Financially, the new week is going to be much better than last week. There will be the desired profit in business. New sources of income will be created. Savings will increase. Debts and illnesses will be removed. There are also possibilities of unexpected financial gains.

Family Life: According to the weekly Libra horoscope, if you have been facing personal problems for some time, you will be able to find solutions in the new week. If you have a case pending in court, the decision may come in your favour. The new week will be favourable in terms of relationships. Love relationships will deepen. There will be good tuning with your love partner. Married life will be happy.

Weekly Health Horoscope Libra: According to the weekly health horoscope, the health of Libras will be normal in the last week of January 2025. During this time, reciting the Kanakadhara Stotram will be beneficial for Libras.

Scorpio Weekly Horoscope (Vrishchik Saptahik Rashifal) Career and Financial Life: According to the weekly Scorpio horoscope from 26 January to 1 February, the new week will be normal for you. However, long-standing problems in your life will gradually disappear this week.

With the help of an influential person, you will be successful in finding solutions to your problems. You will see progress in stalled tasks. At the beginning of the week, you may suddenly need to undertake a long-distance journey related to your career or business. During the trip, you must pay special attention to your health and belongings.

Working with a positive attitude this week will yield good results. Financially, this entire week is going to be favourable. Progress and profit will be seen in business, albeit at a slow pace. At the end of the week, you will be inclined towards joining a new scheme.

From a business perspective, the latter part of the week will be much better than the first half. During this time, money stuck in the market may be released. Family Life: According to the Scorpio weekly horoscope, the week from 26 January to 1 February will be auspicious for Scorpios in terms of relationships. Misunderstandings arising in love relationships will be resolved. The entry of the desired person may happen in the lives of single people. Married life will remain happy. Respect and honour will increase due to the progress and achievements of the children. Recite the Sundarkand.

Sagittarius Weekly Horoscope (Saptahik Rashifal Dhanu Rashi) Career and Financial Life (Saptahik Rashifal Dhanu Rashi Career): According to the weekly Sagittarius horoscope from 26 January to 1 February, the new week is bringing good luck for Sagittarians. This week, one of your long-awaited desires may be fulfilled. If you have been unemployed for a long time, you may get your desired job in the new week. Those already employed will see an increase in respect and honour in their workplace.

Senior officials will praise your work. You will continue to receive cooperation and support from both seniors and juniors in the workplace. From a business perspective, the first part of the week will be extremely auspicious for you. During this time, you can make big business deals.

At this time, you will not only achieve desired success in various fields but will also get new opportunities. At the end of the week, your ability and prowess will increase your earnings. During this time, sudden wealth acquisition is possible. There will be additional sources of income for salaried people.

Family Life: In the middle of the week, you will get the opportunity to participate in religious and social events. A sudden plan for pilgrimage may also be made. The marriage of unmarried young men and women of Sagittarius may be fixed. Love relationships will deepen. Relatives may give the green signal to turn your love relationship into marriage by accepting it. Recite the Vishnu Sahasranamam daily.

Read also: Capricorn Weekly Horoscope (Saptahik Rashifal Makar Rashi) Career and Financial Life (Saptahik Rashifal Makar Rashi Career): According to the Capricorn weekly horoscope for career and financial life from 26 January to 1 February, the lives of Capricorns may be a little hectic in the new week. This week, you may have an extra workload. Your mind may be a little disheartened due to the lack of timely cooperation and support from well-wishers in the workplace.

Speaking of financial status, the new week will be full of ups and downs for Capricorns. In the first part of the week, some large expenses may suddenly arise. During this time, you may have to spend more money than usual on comforts. Overall, due to increased expenses and reduced income, financial difficulties will persist.

Those involved in business need to avoid risky investments. Exercise caution while making transactions this week and complete your paperwork on time. Family Life: Avoid impulsiveness in love affairs in the new week and keep social decorum in mind.

Health Horoscope: At the beginning of the week, along with work difficulties, poor health will also be a cause of concern. During this time, do not ignore any physical problem and get it treated on time, otherwise you may have to make rounds of the hospital. Recite the Shivaashtakam and Rudrashtakam in the new week.

Aquarius Weekly Horoscope (Saptahik Rashifal Kumbh Rashi) Career and Financial Life (Saptahik Rashifal Kumbh Rashi Career): According to the Aquarius weekly horoscope for career and financial life, the last week of January is mixed for Aquarians. This week, Aquarians need to be careful while doing any work.

If you are a businessman, complete your paperwork on time and be cautious while making financial transactions. If you are a salaried person, do not be careless in your work and try to complete it on time and in a better way. This week, do not make the mistake of getting entangled with your superiors in anger, but try to maintain better relations with them, otherwise, there may be a crisis on livelihood.

Be wary of opponents in the workplace. Do not criticize or speak ill of anyone, otherwise, people may exaggerate your words and present them further. Despite having the ability and experience in the workplace, you will be saddened if a senior assigns an important responsibility to someone else.

Family Life: According to the weekly prediction for Aquarius, the new week will also be mixed for Aquarius family life. Problems arising in love relationships will remain a cause of concern for you. This week, maintain restraint in your speech and behaviour, otherwise, things may worsen instead of improving with family members and loved ones.

Health Horoscope: This week, you will be worried about your health along with your spouse’s health. Recite the Durga Saptshati in the new week, it will be beneficial. Pisces Weekly Horoscope (weekly Horoscope Prediction Pisces) Career and Financial Life (Saptahik Rashifal Meen Rashi Career): According to the weekly Pisces horoscope, this week from 26 January to 1 February 2025 will be extremely auspicious for Pisceans. This week you will get the desired progress and profit in your career and business.

This week, the work of salaried people will be praised.

Senior officials may be pleased with your work and assign you an important responsibility. Career-wise, the new week will yield auspicious results. Unemployed Pisceans will get their desired employment. People engaged in the preparation of examinations and competitions will get the desired success. You will feel satisfied with achieving your goals on time.

This week, if you do your work in a planned manner, it is possible to get much more profit than expected. From a business point of view, this entire week is beneficial for you. At the end of the week, you may have the opportunity to get benefits and great success from government decisions. The financial situation will improve. Unnecessary expenses will be controlled.

Family Life: According to the weekly horoscope for Pisces, the new week is favourable for the family life of Pisceans. This week you will get the opportunity to spend time with your loved ones. The next 7 days will be wonderful for the love life of Pisceans. You may receive a surprise gift from your spouse. Offer jaggery and gram dal to Lord Vishnu on Thursday.