Weekly Tarot Reading (August 10-16, 2025): Aries to Virgo

Weekly Tarot Reading 10 To 16 August 2025: This week, Saturn and Mars are opposing each other, while Mars and Uranus are forming a special Raj Yoga. With festivals from Kajari Teej to Janmashtami, some zodiac signs will receive special blessings from Mother Lakshmi and Lord Krishna. According to Tarot cards, those born under Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Cancer, Leo, and Virgo zodiac signs are likely to experience several changes in their lives. While this week will be filled with new beginnings, success, and entertainment for some, others will need to pay special attention to their health, expenses, and relationships. Aries and Taurus individuals will see progress in their love lives and careers, while Geminis and Cancers may face some challenges. Leos and Virgos are advised to maintain decorum and remain cautious in financial matters. Overall, this week will be mixed.