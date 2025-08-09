9 August 2025,

Saturday

Astrology and Spirituality

Weekly Tarot Reading (August 10-16, 2025): Aries to Virgo

Know how your week will be from Astrologer Neetika Sharma for Aries to Virgo.

Bharat

Patrika Desk

Aug 09, 2025

Weekly Horoscope (Image: AI)

Weekly Tarot Reading 10 To 16 August 2025: This week, Saturn and Mars are opposing each other, while Mars and Uranus are forming a special Raj Yoga. With festivals from Kajari Teej to Janmashtami, some zodiac signs will receive special blessings from Mother Lakshmi and Lord Krishna. According to Tarot cards, those born under Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Cancer, Leo, and Virgo zodiac signs are likely to experience several changes in their lives. While this week will be filled with new beginnings, success, and entertainment for some, others will need to pay special attention to their health, expenses, and relationships. Aries and Taurus individuals will see progress in their love lives and careers, while Geminis and Cancers may face some challenges. Leos and Virgos are advised to maintain decorum and remain cautious in financial matters. Overall, this week will be mixed.

Aries Weekly Tarot Readings

Tarot card readings suggest that Aries individuals will see their new plans implemented. This week will be very beneficial for your love life; you will find success in this area. This week will be full of entertainment; you will be seen enjoying yourself immensely. You will also be busy with various activities. The time available for work is satisfactory.

Taurus Weekly Tarot Readings

Tarot card readings suggest that Taurus individuals will have good work-life balance this week, leading to opportunities for advancement. Success in competitions is indicated. Those interested in literature and music will benefit this week. You may purchase new property, such as a house. You may also make new beginnings in family matters. However, it may take some time for all your pending tasks to be completed this week.

Gemini Weekly Tarot Readings

Tarot card readings suggest that the coming week does not appear favourable for Geminis. During this time, you need to keep your scope slightly limited; avoid overextending yourself. Try to maintain cordial relationships with colleagues and friends. This week is not good for your health. There are indications of a change of location.

Cancer Weekly Tarot Readings

Tarot card readings suggest that Cancers may feel a little disheartened this week due to excessive spending. Your behaviour will be more aggressive this week. Married life will be a mixed bag. Students need to work extremely hard. On Thursday, relationships, opportunities, and opposition may enter your life simultaneously, so proceed with caution.

Leo Weekly Tarot Readings

Tarot card readings suggest that Leos need to be mindful of their decorum this week; avoid any breaches of etiquette. Individuals working in the livelihood sector need to build rapport with their colleagues, otherwise, their work may suffer. On Sunday, disappointment will be experienced in the personal sphere, and on Monday, you will gain knowledge from your experiences.

Virgo Weekly Tarot Readings

Tarot card readings suggest that Virgos need to focus on both work and health this week. Happiness will come into your life with the support of family members. You must be very careful in financial matters; avoid wasteful expenditure. Appreciate your spouse's feelings and never make them feel that you don't care about them.

