Now you don’t need a BTech degree to become an engineer, take admission in these courses after 10th

BTech is a 4-year degree course. It is a graduation degree in the field of engineering. Its fees are higher compared to other graduation courses. On the other hand, you can pursue engineering diploma courses after 10th or 12th class. By doing a diploma course, you can save both time and money. Moreover, after completing this course, you can also get your desired job.
List of Diploma Courses
- Civil Engineering Diploma
- Mechanical Engineering Diploma
- Electrical Engineering Diploma
- Electronics and Communication Engineering Diploma
- Computer Science Engineering Diploma
- Automobile Engineering Diploma
- Aeronautical Engineering Diploma
- Maximum Power Engineering Diploma
- Textile Engineering Diploma
- Food Technology Engineering Diploma