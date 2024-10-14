scriptNow you don’t need a BTech degree to become an engineer, take admission in these courses after 10th | Latest News | Patrika News
Now you don’t need a BTech degree to become an engineer, take admission in these courses after 10th

Engineering Diploma Courses: Do you know that you can do engineering even after 10th class without any entrance exam? See here-

Oct 14, 2024

Patrika Desk

Engineering Diploma Courses
Many young people pursue engineering courses after the 12th class. Among them, many dream of reaching IITs. To pursue a BTech from a top engineering college in the country, it is necessary to pass the JEE exam or other engineering entrance exams. But do you know that you can also do engineering after 10th class without any entrance exam? Yes, it is possible.
BTech is a 4-year degree course. It is a graduation degree in the field of engineering. Its fees are higher compared to other graduation courses. On the other hand, you can pursue engineering diploma courses after 10th or 12th class. By doing a diploma course, you can save both time and money. Moreover, after completing this course, you can also get your desired job.

List of Diploma Courses

  • Civil Engineering Diploma
  • Mechanical Engineering Diploma
  • Electrical Engineering Diploma
  • Electronics and Communication Engineering Diploma
  • Computer Science Engineering Diploma
  • Automobile Engineering Diploma
  • Aeronautical Engineering Diploma
  • Maximum Power Engineering Diploma
  • Textile Engineering Diploma
  • Food Technology Engineering Diploma

