Web Developer Courses After 12th: Earn Lakhs

Career Options After 12th: Web Developers are in high demand. You can also build your career in this field. For this, you should know how to combine theme, plugins, widgets, and custom code to create a good website.

New DelhiOct 13, 2024 / 07:19 pm

Patrika Desk

Career Options After 12th As A Web Developer
Today, every work is being done digitally. Whether it’s a product or service, people are creating websites for everything. From schools to colleges, hospitals, and politics to business, every brand has its own website, which helps them leave an impression on people’s minds online. In such a scenario, Web Developers are in high demand. You can also build your career in this field. For this, you should know how to combine theme, plugins, widgets, and custom code to create a good website.

Career Options as a Web Developer

  • Freelance WordPress Developer
  • Theme and Plugin Developer
  • Digital Marketing Specialist
  • WordPress Consultant
  • Content Manager
  • Technical Support Specialist

Career Options After 12th

After 12th, you can pursue courses like BSc Computer Science, BCom Computer Science, BCA, BTech, etc. After that, you can also do MCA or MBA IT. Along with this, it’s essential to have a grip on languages like Java Script, CSS, PHP, HTML, etc.

Top Institutes for Web Developers

  • Indira Gandhi National Open University, Delhi
  • Delhi University
  • Indian Institute of Technology, Kharagpur
  • National Institute of Technology, Bengaluru
  • Punjab University

