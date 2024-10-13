Web Developer Courses After 12th: Earn Lakhs

Career Options as a Web Developer
- Freelance WordPress Developer
- Theme and Plugin Developer
- Digital Marketing Specialist
- WordPress Consultant
- Content Manager
- Technical Support Specialist
Career Options After 12th
After 12th, you can pursue courses like BSc Computer Science, BCom Computer Science, BCA, BTech, etc. After that, you can also do MCA or MBA IT. Along with this, it’s essential to have a grip on languages like Java Script, CSS, PHP, HTML, etc.
Top Institutes for Web Developers
- Indira Gandhi National Open University, Delhi
- Delhi University
- Indian Institute of Technology, Kharagpur
- National Institute of Technology, Bengaluru
- Punjab University