Adelaide Test: India faces tough challenge against Australia, just two wins at this venue in 76 years

Overcoming the fear of getting out for 36 runs The Indian team last played a Test match in Adelaide in 2020. In that day-night Test match, the Indian team was bowled out for just 36 runs in the second innings and lost by eight wickets. To win, Team India will have to overcome the fear of getting out for 36 runs. India won in Adelaide in 2003 and 2018.

Waiting for the first win against Kangaroos The Indian team is also waiting for their first win in a day-night Test match against Australia. Team India played only one pink ball Test match against Australia in 2020 and lost. Interestingly, Australia suffered their first defeat with the pink ball this year against West Indies. So, Team India can take inspiration from the West Indies.

Rain may disrupt the match Rain may disrupt the first day of the Adelaide Test match. According to reports, there has been some unseasonal rain in Adelaide in recent weeks. There is a possibility of thunderstorms and rain on Friday, but the weather is expected to clear up later.

Curator’s effort to create a balanced pitch Adelaide Oval’s pitch curator, Damien Hough, said that his team is trying to prepare a pitch that is good for both batsmen and bowlers. He said that about six millimetres of grass has been left on the pitch, which is essential for maintaining the condition of the pink Kookaburra ball. It is expected that the pitch will be suitable for both bowlers and batsmen.

Virat can equal Don Bradman’s record Indian batsman Virat Kohli has a chance to equal Don Bradman’s record. Virat has scored 10 centuries (in all formats) against Australia on their soil. If he scores another century, he will equal Bradman’s record of scoring 11 centuries against one team on their soil. Bradman achieved this feat against England.