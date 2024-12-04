scriptIND vs AUS 2nd Test: Yashasvi Jaiswal can break Sachin Tendulkar’s big record in Adelaide Test | Latest News | Patrika News
Cricket News

IND vs AUS 2nd Test: Yashasvi Jaiswal can break Sachin Tendulkar’s big record in Adelaide Test

IND vs AUS 2nd Test: 22-year-old young opener Yashasvi Jaiswal has a chance to break the great batsman Sachin Tendulkar’s record of scoring the most runs in a calendar year.

New DelhiDec 04, 2024 / 09:20 am

Patrika Desk

yashasvi jaiswal
IND vs AUS 2nd Test: Australia’s Adelaide Test match, which is part of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy, will see young batsman Yashasvi Jaiswal get a great opportunity to break a big record of legendary batsman Sachin Tendulkar. The second Test match will be played from December 6 in Adelaide. In fact, Sachin holds the record for scoring the most runs in a calendar year. Yashasvi is very close to breaking this record.

Just 282 runs away, Yashasvi Jaiswal

Sachin Tendulkar scored 1562 runs in 23 Test innings in 2010, which is the highest score by any Indian batsman in a calendar year. During this period, Sachin’s average was 78.10, and his highest score was 241 runs. Yashasvi is just 282 runs away from breaking this record. Yashasvi has scored 1280 runs at an average of 58.18 this calendar year. During this period, he has scored three centuries and seven half-centuries, with a highest score of 241 runs.

Pakistan’s Mohammad Yousuf holds the world record

Pakistan’s former batsman Mohammad Yousuf holds the record for scoring the most runs in a calendar year in Test cricket. In 2006, he scored 1788 runs in 19 innings of 11 Test matches at an average of 99.33. During this period, he scored nine centuries and three half-centuries, with a highest score of 202 runs.

Team India reaches Adelaide

Under the leadership of Captain Rohit Sharma, the Indian team arrived in Adelaide on Tuesday to play the second Test match. According to a report, Team India will start practising from Wednesday. The Indian team is leading 1-0 in the five-Test series and is eyeing to take a 2-0 lead. Chief coach Gautam Gambhir, who had returned to India for personal reasons after the first Test match, joined the team on Tuesday morning.

News / Sports / Cricket News / IND vs AUS 2nd Test: Yashasvi Jaiswal can break Sachin Tendulkar’s big record in Adelaide Test

whatsapp-logo

Join our WhatsApp Channel

google news

Also Read

Rajasthan Road Accident: Five killed in Churu two-car collision

National News

Rajasthan Road Accident: Five killed in Churu two-car collision

in 5 hours

Maharashtra: CM Eknath Shinde ‘still unwell’, BJP gears up for new CM announcement

National News

Maharashtra: CM Eknath Shinde ‘still unwell’, BJP gears up for new CM announcement

20 hours ago

IND vs AUS 2nd Test: Yashasvi Jaiswal can break Sachin Tendulkar’s big record in Adelaide Test

Cricket News

IND vs AUS 2nd Test: Yashasvi Jaiswal can break Sachin Tendulkar’s big record in Adelaide Test

in 5 hours

Sir Don Bradman’s 80-year-old cap sold for a record 2.63 crore

Cricket News

Sir Don Bradman’s 80-year-old cap sold for a record 2.63 crore

in 5 hours

Latest Cricket News

IND vs AUS 2nd Test: Yashasvi Jaiswal can break Sachin Tendulkar’s big record in Adelaide Test

Cricket News

IND vs AUS 2nd Test: Yashasvi Jaiswal can break Sachin Tendulkar’s big record in Adelaide Test

in 5 hours

Yashasvi Jaiswal stunned in glass chamber as Rohit and Shubman enjoy – watch the video!

Cricket News

Yashasvi Jaiswal stunned in glass chamber as Rohit and Shubman enjoy – watch the video!

14 hours ago

Bharatpur news: Rickshaw puller’s son to represent state in Under-16 cricket team

Special

Bharatpur news: Rickshaw puller’s son to represent state in Under-16 cricket team

15 hours ago

West Indies ODI squad for Bangladesh series announced, this explosive batsman returns after 2 years

Cricket News

West Indies ODI squad for Bangladesh series announced, this explosive batsman returns after 2 years

15 hours ago

Trending Sports News

Sir Don Bradman’s 80-year-old cap sold for a record 2.63 crore

क्रिकेट

Sir Don Bradman’s 80-year-old cap sold for a record 2.63 crore

in 5 hours

IND vs AUS 2nd Test: Yashasvi Jaiswal can break Sachin Tendulkar’s big record in Adelaide Test

क्रिकेट

IND vs AUS 2nd Test: Yashasvi Jaiswal can break Sachin Tendulkar’s big record in Adelaide Test

in 5 hours

PV Sindhu Wedding: Badminton star PV Sindhu to marry Hyderabad-based businessman in Udaipur

खेल

PV Sindhu Wedding: Badminton star PV Sindhu to marry Hyderabad-based businessman in Udaipur

13 hours ago

Yashasvi Jaiswal stunned in glass chamber as Rohit and Shubman enjoy – watch the video!

क्रिकेट

Yashasvi Jaiswal stunned in glass chamber as Rohit and Shubman enjoy – watch the video!

14 hours ago

Bharatpur news: Rickshaw puller’s son to represent state in Under-16 cricket team

खास खबर

Bharatpur news: Rickshaw puller’s son to represent state in Under-16 cricket team

15 hours ago

loader
Copyright © 2024 Patrika Group. All Rights Reserved.