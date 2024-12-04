IND vs AUS 2nd Test: Yashasvi Jaiswal can break Sachin Tendulkar’s big record in Adelaide Test

Just 282 runs away, Yashasvi Jaiswal Sachin Tendulkar scored 1562 runs in 23 Test innings in 2010, which is the highest score by any Indian batsman in a calendar year. During this period, Sachin’s average was 78.10, and his highest score was 241 runs. Yashasvi is just 282 runs away from breaking this record. Yashasvi has scored 1280 runs at an average of 58.18 this calendar year. During this period, he has scored three centuries and seven half-centuries, with a highest score of 241 runs.

Pakistan’s Mohammad Yousuf holds the world record Pakistan’s former batsman Mohammad Yousuf holds the record for scoring the most runs in a calendar year in Test cricket. In 2006, he scored 1788 runs in 19 innings of 11 Test matches at an average of 99.33. During this period, he scored nine centuries and three half-centuries, with a highest score of 202 runs.