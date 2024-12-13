scriptIND vs AUS 3rd Test Pitch Report: Will Gabba’s ‘Green’ Wicket Unleash Pace Bowlers’ Fury, or Will Rain Disrupt? | IND vs AUS 3rd Test Pitch Report: Will Gabba&#39;s &#39;Green&#39; Wicket Unleash Pace Bowlers&#39; Fury, or Will Rain Disrupt? | Latest News | Patrika News
IND vs AUS 3rd Test Pitch Report: Will Gabba’s ‘Green’ Wicket Unleash Pace Bowlers’ Fury, or Will Rain Disrupt?

The Gabba pitch has always been helpful for fast bowlers. This time, 10 mm of grass is visible on the pitch, which will give the ball bounce, along with swing and seam.

New DelhiDec 13, 2024 / 01:25 pm

Patrika Desk

India vs Australia 3rd test Pitch and Weather Report: The third test match of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy (BGT) between World Champion Australia and India will be played at the Gabba ground in Brisbane. This test, starting from December 14, is very crucial for India. If the Indian team loses even one match from here, their chances of reaching the World Test Championship (WTC) final will almost end. So, let’s know the pitch and weather report of Brisbane before the match.
Gabba’s Pitch – Gabba’s pitch has always been helpful for fast bowlers. This time, 10 mm of grass is visible on the pitch, which will give the ball bounce, along with swing and seam. In the Adelaide test, there was a similar pitch with 6 mm of grass, where Indian batsmen struggled. Gabba’s pitch curator David Sandarski said that they are not doing anything extra to make the wicket ‘spicy’ for fast bowlers.
Gabba Ground’s History – A total of 68 matches have been played on this ground so far. Out of these, 26 matches have been won by the team batting first, while 27 matches have been won by the team bowling first. The average score of the first innings on this ground is 327, while the average score of the second innings is 317, third innings is 238, and fourth innings is 161.
India’s Record at Gabba – The Gabba ground has been a fortress for Australia. From 1988 to 2021, Australia remained unbeaten on this ground. India will play its 8th test match at the Gabba. Out of the 7 test matches played here so far, India has won only one, lost 5, and drawn one. The last time India toured Australia, Ajinkya Rahane-led Indian team had won at the Gabba. After that, in January 2024, West Indies defeated Australia in a pink-ball test match here.
Head-to-Head between India and Australia – India and Australia have played 109 test matches so far. Out of these, Australia has won 46, India has won 33, and 29 matches have been drawn, with one match ending in a tie.
Brisbane’s Weather Conditions – The weather forecast for the third test match between India and Australia is not good. There is a high probability of rain on all five days of the test match, but cricket fans can take heart from the fact that it is unlikely to affect the full day’s play. Brisbane has received heavy rainfall in the past few days, although it usually doesn’t rain in December. There is a 25% chance of rain on the first day of the test, which may increase to 40% by the afternoon. The probability of rain remains the same for the second and third days.

