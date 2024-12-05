IND vs AUS: Australia’s playing XI announced for the second test against India, this strong player makes an entry

Australia’s captain Pat Cummins confirmed one change in his team during the pre-match press conference on Thursday, December 5. He said that there would be only one change in his bowling lineup. Scott Boland will replace Josh Hazlewood.
Scott Boland is a good option and can bowl consistently well. He has played 10 matches for Australia, including 2 Pink Ball tests. Boland had also practised with the Prime Minister’s XI in the warm-up match, but he couldn’t take any wickets.
Australia’s Playing XI for the second BGT test: Usman Khawaja (batsman)
Nathan McSweeney (batsman)
Marnus Labuschagne (batsman)
Steve Smith (batsman)
Travis Head (batsman)<brMitchell Marsh (all-rounder)
Alex Carey (wicketkeeper/batsman)
Mitchell Starc (fast bowler)
Pat Cummins (captain/fast bowler)
Nathan Lyon (spin bowler)
Scott Boland (fast bowler)