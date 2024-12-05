IND vs AUS: Australia’s playing XI announced for the second test against India, this strong player makes an entry

scriptIND vs AUS: Australia’s playing XI announced for the second test against India, this strong player makes an entry | Latest News | Patrika News
IND vs AUS 2nd Test Australia Playing XI: In the pre-match conference, Australia’s captain Pat Cummins revealed his playing XI for the second BGT test against India.

New DelhiDec 05, 2024 / 11:48 am

Patrika Desk

Pat Cummins
IND vs AUS 2nd Test Australia Playing XI: Australia’s captain Pat Cummins has announced his playing XI for the second Border-Gavaskar Trophy (BGT) test against India. He confirmed the change during the pre-match conference. It was being said that Mitchell Marsh might be rested for the first Adelaide test, but now it has been confirmed that he will play in the second test as well.
Australia’s captain Pat Cummins confirmed one change in his team during the pre-match press conference on Thursday, December 5. He said that there would be only one change in his bowling lineup. Scott Boland will replace Josh Hazlewood.
Scott Boland is a good option and can bowl consistently well. He has played 10 matches for Australia, including 2 Pink Ball tests. Boland had also practised with the Prime Minister’s XI in the warm-up match, but he couldn’t take any wickets.
Australia’s Playing XI for the second BGT test:

Usman Khawaja (batsman)
Nathan McSweeney (batsman)
Marnus Labuschagne (batsman)
Steve Smith (batsman)
Travis Head (batsman)<brMitchell Marsh (all-rounder)
Alex Carey (wicketkeeper/batsman)
Mitchell Starc (fast bowler)
Pat Cummins (captain/fast bowler)
Nathan Lyon (spin bowler)
Scott Boland (fast bowler)

