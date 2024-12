Melbourne Weather Forecast for Five Days Day 1 (Thursday) 26 December: There is a 50% chance of rain on the first day of the Boxing Day Test. Winds of 20-30 km/h are also expected.

Day 2 (Friday) 27 December: The meteorological department has forecast a 50% chance of rain and winds of 20-30 km/h. Day 3 (Saturday) 28 December: There is a 30% chance of rain with winds of 15-25 km/h.

Day 4 (Sunday) 29 December: There is a 10% chance of rain and winds of 15-25 km/h are expected. Day 5 (Monday) 30 December: On the final day of the match, there is a 5% chance of rain with winds of 15-25 km/h.