Shreyas Iyer Named Punjab Kings Captain for IPL 2025

Shreyas Iyer has been officially named the captain of Punjab Kings for IPL 2025. The announcement was made on the set of Bigg Boss season 18.

New DelhiJan 13, 2025 / 09:39 am

Patrika Desk

Punjab Kings
Shreyas Iyer named Punjab Kings captain for IPL 2025: On Sunday, Punjab Kings officially announced their captain for the Indian Premier League 2025 (IPL 2025) season. Shreyas Iyer has been appointed as the team captain for IPL 2025. The 30-year-old Iyer was bought for ₹26.75 crore in the IPL mega auction held in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, last November. This made him the second most expensive player in IPL history. Rishabh Pant was bought by Lucknow Super Giants for ₹27 crore in the same auction, making him the most expensive player.

Punjab Kings Announce Team

Shreyas Iyer commented on his appointment as Punjab Kings captain, saying, “I feel honoured that the team has shown faith in me. I am eager to work with coach Ricky Ponting again. Our team looks strong, a fantastic mix of talented and high-performing players.”

Official Announcement on the Set of Bigg Boss

He added, “I hope we will live up to the management’s trust by winning our first title.” It’s noteworthy that Shreyas Iyer, Yuzvendra Chahal, and Shashank Singh were on the set of Bigg Boss season 18 when Shreyas was officially announced as the Punjab Kings captain for IPL 2025.

KKR Released Iyer Before the Mega Auction

Shreyas Iyer led Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) to their third title in May 2024, defeating Sunrisers Hyderabad in a low-scoring final at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai. However, KKR released Iyer before the mega auction, after which he became the second most expensive player in the tournament’s history.

The Only Captain to Take Two Teams to the IPL Final

Shreyas began his captaincy journey in 2018, taking over from Gautam Gambhir as the captain of Delhi Daredevils (now Delhi Capitals). He is the only captain in IPL history to have led two different teams to the IPL final. He led Delhi to the final in 2020. Furthermore, last year, Shreyas led Mumbai to the final of the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy.

