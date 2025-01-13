Shreyas Iyer Named Punjab Kings Captain for IPL 2025

Punjab Kings Announce Team Shreyas Iyer commented on his appointment as Punjab Kings captain, saying, “I feel honoured that the team has shown faith in me. I am eager to work with coach Ricky Ponting again. Our team looks strong, a fantastic mix of talented and high-performing players.”

Official Announcement on the Set of Bigg Boss He added, “I hope we will live up to the management’s trust by winning our first title.” It’s noteworthy that Shreyas Iyer, Yuzvendra Chahal, and Shashank Singh were on the set of Bigg Boss season 18 when Shreyas was officially announced as the Punjab Kings captain for IPL 2025.

KKR Released Iyer Before the Mega Auction Shreyas Iyer led Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) to their third title in May 2024, defeating Sunrisers Hyderabad in a low-scoring final at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai. However, KKR released Iyer before the mega auction, after which he became the second most expensive player in the tournament’s history.