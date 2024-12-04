CBSE Board Exam 2025: Exams start on this date; students must keep these things in mind

Here is expert advice on what both students and parents should focus on during exam preparation. Revise and solve past papers The more you practice, the better you will score. So, revise and practice smartly. Solve old question papers to understand time management and how to answer questions. Today’s children struggle to start writing answers. They should be taught how to write paragraph-wise. Reverse-checking parameters should be explained to children. Currently, children study till late at night and wake up late in the morning. Since the exam is in the morning, they should develop the habit of waking up early from now on, so that they can answer questions with a fresh mind.

Work on your writing speed There are only two months left for the exam. Students should not get stressed thinking about this. Instead, they should utilise their time wisely. Think positively and believe in yourself. Take care of your health. Clear your doubts by asking your teachers or friends.

Practice writing and remembering daily, and increase your speed. This will help you answer questions within the given time. During the exam, don’t panic, stay calm and think before writing your answers. Manage your time well and attend to all questions. If you don’t manage your time well, you might leave some questions unanswered even if you know them.

CBSE Board Exam 2025: Things to keep in mind For students: – Do yoga or meditation in the morning or evening

– Engage in physical activities, do stretching

– Think positive, it will boost your confidence

– Meet your parents and friends. Group study can also be helpful.

– Start managing your time from now on, so you don’t get stressed later For parents: