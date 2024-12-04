scriptCBSE Board Exam 2025: Exams start on this date; students must keep these things in mind | Latest News | Patrika News
CBSE Board Exam 2025: Exams start on this date; students must keep these things in mind

BilaspurDec 04, 2024 / 03:56 pm

CBSE Board Exam 2025: The CBSE board exams are set to begin on 15th February 2025, with only about 75 days remaining. During this time, students should attend daily classes, clarify their concepts and doubts, and manage their time effectively to ensure success. Additionally, students should engage in their favourite activities to help alleviate stress.
Here is expert advice on what both students and parents should focus on during exam preparation.

Revise and solve past papers

The more you practice, the better you will score. So, revise and practice smartly. Solve old question papers to understand time management and how to answer questions. Today’s children struggle to start writing answers. They should be taught how to write paragraph-wise. Reverse-checking parameters should be explained to children. Currently, children study till late at night and wake up late in the morning. Since the exam is in the morning, they should develop the habit of waking up early from now on, so that they can answer questions with a fresh mind.

Work on your writing speed

There are only two months left for the exam. Students should not get stressed thinking about this. Instead, they should utilise their time wisely.

Think positively and believe in yourself. Take care of your health. Clear your doubts by asking your teachers or friends.
Practice writing and remembering daily, and increase your speed. This will help you answer questions within the given time. During the exam, don’t panic, stay calm and think before writing your answers.

Manage your time well and attend to all questions. If you don’t manage your time well, you might leave some questions unanswered even if you know them.

CBSE Board Exam 2025: Things to keep in mind

For students:

  • – Do yoga or meditation in the morning or evening
    – Engage in physical activities, do stretching
    – Think positive, it will boost your confidence
    – Meet your parents and friends. Group study can also be helpful.
    – Start managing your time from now on, so you don’t get stressed later
For parents:
  • – Provide a peaceful and positive environment for your child to study
    – Focus on your child’s health
    – Many children forget to eat during study hours
    – Engage in discussions with children and keep motivating them
    – If your child is living in a hostel, talk to them at least once a day
    – Don’t put pressure on your child to score high

