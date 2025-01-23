JEE Main 2025: When Will Admit Cards for January 28-30 Exam Be Released? Check Updates

View Admit Card Using Application Number and Password Candidates can view their admit cards using their application number and password. The admit card cannot be accessed without these details, so please keep them handy.

Exam to be Held in Two Shifts The NTA will conduct the JEE Mains exam in two shifts. The first shift will be from 9:00 AM to 12:00 PM, and the second shift from 3:00 PM to 6:00 PM.

How to Download JEE Main 2025 Admit Card – First, visit the official website. – Click on the admit card link on the homepage. – Then enter your application number and password.