JEE Main 2025: When Will Admit Cards for January 28-30 Exam Be Released? Check Updates

JEE Main 2025 Admit Card: The National Testing Agency (NTA) may soon release the admit cards for the JEE Mains exam scheduled for 28, 29, and 30 January 2025.

New DelhiJan 23, 2025 / 03:01 pm

Patrika Desk

JEE Main 2025 Admit Card
JEE Main 2025 Admit Card: The National Testing Agency (NTA) may soon release the admit cards for the JEE Mains exam scheduled for 28, 29, and 30 January 2025. After the release, candidates can download their admit cards from the official website, jeemain.nta.nic.in.

View Admit Card Using Application Number and Password

Candidates can view their admit cards using their application number and password. The admit card cannot be accessed without these details, so please keep them handy.

Exam to be Held in Two Shifts

The NTA will conduct the JEE Mains exam in two shifts. The first shift will be from 9:00 AM to 12:00 PM, and the second shift from 3:00 PM to 6:00 PM.

How to Download JEE Main 2025 Admit Card

First, visit the official website.

Click on the admit card link on the homepage.

Then enter your application number and password.
Your admit card will appear on your screen.

Download it and take a printout.

Essential Items for Exam Entry (JEE Main 2025 Guidelines)

Candidates appearing for the exam should follow the guidelines issued by the NTA. Specific instructions have been issued for the exam; please adhere to them. Candidates must bring their JEE Mains 2025 admit card, two passport-size photographs, and a valid photo ID to the examination hall. Entry will be denied without these.

