Railway Jobs: 4,000 Apprentice Posts, No Written Exam Required

Vacancy Details This railway board recruitment will fill apprenticeship positions across various trades. These include Air Conditioning, Carpenter, Diesel Mechanical, Electronic Mechanic, Electrician, Fitter, Painter, Welder, and others. A total of 4232 positions will be filled.

Age Limit The minimum age for applicants is 15 years, and the maximum age is 24 years. Reserved category candidates will get age relaxation as per regulations. Educational Qualifications Candidates must have passed Class 10th from a recognised board with a minimum of 50% marks. An ITI certificate in the relevant subject is mandatory.

Selection Process There will be no written examination for this railway recruitment. Selection will be based on a merit list, determined by Class 10th and ITI marks. This will be followed by document verification and a medical test.

Salary (Railway Jobs Salary Per Month) Selected candidates will receive a monthly salary ranging from ₹7,700 to ₹20,200. Application Fee An application fee is required. General/OBC/EWS candidates must pay ₹100. No fee is required for SC/ST/PH and female candidates.