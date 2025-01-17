scriptRailway Jobs: 4,000 Apprentice Posts, No Written Exam Required | Latest News | Patrika News
Railway Jobs: 4,000 Apprentice Posts, No Written Exam Required

Central Railway jobs: Apply now for 4000 apprentice positions – just 10 days left!

New DelhiJan 17, 2025 / 12:42 pm

Patrika Desk

Railway Jobs: Central Railway has announced 4000 apprenticeship vacancies. The application deadline is approaching. Eligible candidates can apply online at the official website: www.scr.indianrailways.gov.in.

Application Deadline

The last date to apply for this railway recruitment is 27 January 2025. Candidates are advised to apply on time.

Vacancy Details

This railway board recruitment will fill apprenticeship positions across various trades. These include Air Conditioning, Carpenter, Diesel Mechanical, Electronic Mechanic, Electrician, Fitter, Painter, Welder, and others. A total of 4232 positions will be filled.

Age Limit

The minimum age for applicants is 15 years, and the maximum age is 24 years. Reserved category candidates will get age relaxation as per regulations.

Educational Qualifications

Candidates must have passed Class 10th from a recognised board with a minimum of 50% marks. An ITI certificate in the relevant subject is mandatory.

Selection Process

There will be no written examination for this railway recruitment. Selection will be based on a merit list, determined by Class 10th and ITI marks. This will be followed by document verification and a medical test.

Salary (Railway Jobs Salary Per Month)

Selected candidates will receive a monthly salary ranging from ₹7,700 to ₹20,200.

Application Fee

An application fee is required. General/OBC/EWS candidates must pay ₹100. No fee is required for SC/ST/PH and female candidates.

Required Documents

  • Aadhaar Card
  • Class 10th Mark Sheet
  • ITI Diploma
  • Passport Size Photograph

How to Apply (Railway Jobs How To Apply Online)

  • Visit the official website: scr.indianrailways.gov.in
  • Click on ‘New Registration’ and complete the registration process.
  • Upload the required documents.
  • Pay the application fee.
  • Download the confirmation page.

