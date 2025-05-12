Hyderabad Bakery Vandalized Amidst Protests

Mob Vandalises Karachi Bakery Telangana Police reported that amidst the India-Pakistan tension, a mob allegedly vandalised a branch of Karachi Bakery in Hyderabad, demanding the owners change the shop’s name. A case has been registered, and an investigation is underway, though no arrests have been made yet.

Karachi Bakery in Hyderabad is being vandalised — but for the record, the owners are Rajesh Ramnani and Harish Ramnani! Wish this anger was shown at the border instead. #IndiaPakistanConflict pic.twitter.com/tKDGNVvmi8 — Salman Nizami (@SalmanNizami_) May 11, 2025 Police File Case, Launch Investigation The vandalism occurred at the Shamshabad branch of Karachi Bakery. Inspector K. Balaraju of RGI Airport Police Station stated that no bakery staff were harmed and there was no significant damage. Police arrived at the scene shortly after the incident and dispersed the mob. The vandalism occurred at the Shamshabad branch of Karachi Bakery. Inspector K. Balaraju of RGI Airport Police Station stated that no bakery staff were harmed and there was no significant damage. Police arrived at the scene shortly after the incident and dispersed the mob.

Previous Protests This is not the first protest against Karachi Bakery. Last week, during the peak of the conflict, protestors were seen hoisting the Indian flag at the Banjara Hills branch of the bakery.

Bakery Manager: We Cannot Be Called Pakistani While Karachi Bakery takes its name from Karachi, Pakistan, it is run by an Indian family, descendants of those who migrated to Hyderabad during the partition. Established in 1953 in Hyderabad’s Mojamjahi Market, the bakery’s manager stated, “We are an Indian establishment. We cannot be called Pakistani.”