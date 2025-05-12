scriptHyderabad Bakery Vandalized Amidst Protests | Latest News | Patrika News
Hyderabad Bakery Vandalized Amidst Protests

A shocking video is going viral from Hyderabad, the capital of Telangana. A mob is seen attacking a bakery shop named Karachi Bakery. Many people are seen standing outside the shop with sticks in their hands.

May 12, 2025 / 12:40 pm

Patrika Desk

Anger against Pakistan is running high amongst Indians due to ongoing tensions between India and Pakistan. There are calls for Pakistan to be taught a harsh lesson for its support of terrorism. Meanwhile, a shocking video is going viral from Hyderabad, Telangana’s capital city. A mob attacked a bakery shop named Karachi Bakery. The shop owner stated that the mob attacked due to objections over the shop’s name. The video shows several people wielding sticks outside the shop, demanding a name change.

Mob Vandalises Karachi Bakery

Telangana Police reported that amidst the India-Pakistan tension, a mob allegedly vandalised a branch of Karachi Bakery in Hyderabad, demanding the owners change the shop’s name. A case has been registered, and an investigation is underway, though no arrests have been made yet.

Police File Case, Launch Investigation

The vandalism occurred at the Shamshabad branch of Karachi Bakery. Inspector K. Balaraju of RGI Airport Police Station stated that no bakery staff were harmed and there was no significant damage. Police arrived at the scene shortly after the incident and dispersed the mob.

Previous Protests

This is not the first protest against Karachi Bakery. Last week, during the peak of the conflict, protestors were seen hoisting the Indian flag at the Banjara Hills branch of the bakery.

Bakery Manager: We Cannot Be Called Pakistani

While Karachi Bakery takes its name from Karachi, Pakistan, it is run by an Indian family, descendants of those who migrated to Hyderabad during the partition. Established in 1953 in Hyderabad’s Mojamjahi Market, the bakery’s manager stated, “We are an Indian establishment. We cannot be called Pakistani.”

Branches Across the Country

Karachi Bakery has branches in several cities, including Delhi, Bengaluru, and Chennai. It has 24 branches in Hyderabad alone. Its most popular baked goods are fruit biscuits and Osmania biscuits. Previously, the bakery owners, Rajesh and Harish Ramnani, issued a statement requesting protection from Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy. Police say the bakery was also vandalised during the Pulwama attack in 2019.

