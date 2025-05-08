India Repels Pakistan's Attack Targeting 15 Cities

Attempted Attack on 15 Military Bases Pakistan attempted to attack 15 military bases, including Pathankot, overnight. This attack was thwarted by the Indian army. India’s S-400 air defence system reportedly neutralised the Pakistani missiles in mid-air. Pakistan’s HQ-9 air defence systems were reportedly destroyed in India’s strike.

Air Defences in Three Cities Destroyed India reportedly destroyed air defence systems in three major Pakistani cities: Lahore, Karachi, and Rawalpindi. According to ANI, Harpy drones were used in the attack. India Destroys Air Defence System In retaliation, India reportedly destroyed an air defence system in Lahore using drone systems. Earlier, Pakistani military spokesperson Lieutenant Ahmad Sharif Chaudhry stated that drone attacks had occurred in several locations, including Rawalpindi, Karachi, and Lahore.

Harpy drones were used by the Indian military to target enemy air defence systems. https://t.co/dZqlYQhOXO — ANI (@ANI) May 8, 2025 Attempted Targeting of Cities Overnight, Pakistan attempted to target several military bases in northern and western India, including Srinagar, Awantipora, Jammu, Pathankot, Amritsar, Kapurthala, Jalandhar, Ludhiana, Adampur, Bhatinda, Chandigarh, Nal, Falaudi, Uttarlai, and Bhuj, using drones and missiles. However, the Indian army successfully repelled the attack. Overnight, Pakistan attempted to target several military bases in northern and western India, including Srinagar, Awantipora, Jammu, Pathankot, Amritsar, Kapurthala, Jalandhar, Ludhiana, Adampur, Bhatinda, Chandigarh, Nal, Falaudi, Uttarlai, and Bhuj, using drones and missiles. However, the Indian army successfully repelled the attack.