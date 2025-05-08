scriptIndia Repels Pakistan's Attack Targeting 15 Cities | Latest News | Patrika News
National News

India Repels Pakistan's Attack Targeting 15 Cities

Pakistan attempted to target Indian military installations in the northern and western parts of the country, including Jammu & Kashmir, Punjab, and Gujarat. The Indian Army completely thwarted this attempt.

May 08, 2025 / 05:52 pm

Patrika Desk

Tensions remain high between India and Pakistan following a terrorist attack in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir. India has retaliated for the Pahalgam attack by conducting air strikes on 9 Pakistani terrorist bases, resulting in the reported deaths of over 100 terrorists. India has named this operation ‘Operation Sindoor’. Operation Sindoor has reportedly angered Pakistan. Overnight, Pakistan attempted another act of aggression, which was thwarted by the Indian army.

Attempted Attack on 15 Military Bases

Pakistan attempted to attack 15 military bases, including Pathankot, overnight. This attack was thwarted by the Indian army. India’s S-400 air defence system reportedly neutralised the Pakistani missiles in mid-air. Pakistan’s HQ-9 air defence systems were reportedly destroyed in India’s strike.

Air Defences in Three Cities Destroyed

India reportedly destroyed air defence systems in three major Pakistani cities: Lahore, Karachi, and Rawalpindi. According to ANI, Harpy drones were used in the attack.

India Destroys Air Defence System

In retaliation, India reportedly destroyed an air defence system in Lahore using drone systems. Earlier, Pakistani military spokesperson Lieutenant Ahmad Sharif Chaudhry stated that drone attacks had occurred in several locations, including Rawalpindi, Karachi, and Lahore.

Attempted Targeting of Cities

Overnight, Pakistan attempted to target several military bases in northern and western India, including Srinagar, Awantipora, Jammu, Pathankot, Amritsar, Kapurthala, Jalandhar, Ludhiana, Adampur, Bhatinda, Chandigarh, Nal, Falaudi, Uttarlai, and Bhuj, using drones and missiles. However, the Indian army successfully repelled the attack.

Debris Collection Underway

The government stated that debris from the destroyed drones and missiles is being collected to provide evidence of the Pakistani attacks. The government also reported that mortars and heavy artillery shelling is ongoing from across the border in the Kupwara, Baramulla, Uri, Poonch, Mendhar, and Rajouri sectors.

