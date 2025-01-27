scriptFMGE Scorecard: To Be Released Today, Check on natboard.edu.in and Download Here | FMGE Scorecard: To Be Released Today, Check on natboard.edu.in and Download Here | Latest News | Patrika News
Results

FMGE Scorecard: To Be Released Today, Check on natboard.edu.in and Download Here

FMGE Scorecard 2025: The National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) will release the Foreign Medical Graduate Examination (FMGE) scorecard for the December session today, 27 January.

New DelhiJan 27, 2025 / 11:03 am

Patrika Desk

FMGE Scorecard
FMGE Scorecard 2025: The National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) may release the Foreign Medical Graduate Examination (FMGE) scorecard for the December session today, 27 January. All candidates who appeared for this examination can download their scorecards from the official website.

Examination Held on 12 January

The results for the FMGE examination were previously released. The FMGE examination was conducted on 12 January, and the results were declared on 19 January. However, according to the released notice, the results were to be released on 12 February. Candidates will need to use their user ID and login password to download the FMGE December 2024 scorecard.

How to Download the Scorecard (FMGE Scorecard 2025)

First, visit the official website natboard.edu.in

Click on the FMGE Scorecard Link on the homepage

Log in using your User ID and Password
Your FMGE scorecard will appear on your screen

Download it

FMGE Examination is Necessary to Practice in India

For your information, NBEMS has announced that if any ineligibility is detected at any stage of the FMGE, the candidature will be cancelled, even if the result has been declared and/or a pass certificate has been issued. The FMGE is a crucial examination for Indian students who wish to practice in India after completing their MBBS abroad. For more information, you can visit the official website.

News / Education News / Results / FMGE Scorecard: To Be Released Today, Check on natboard.edu.in and Download Here

whatsapp-logo

Join our WhatsApp Channel

google news

Also Read

Two Megacities to be Created from 9 MP Districts: CM Announces

National News

Two Megacities to be Created from 9 MP Districts: CM Announces

in 1 hour

Indian Railways: After Long Wait, Work Begins on New Route in Rajasthan, Connecting 23 Villages

National News

Indian Railways: After Long Wait, Work Begins on New Route in Rajasthan, Connecting 23 Villages

in 2 hours

Tiger Becomes Man-Eater, Authorities Close Schools and Colleges, Impose Curfew in This Area

National News

Tiger Becomes Man-Eater, Authorities Close Schools and Colleges, Impose Curfew in This Area

in 3 hours

Horoscope Today, 27 January: Financial Gains for Eight Zodiac Signs Including Aries and Taurus

Astrology and Spirituality

Horoscope Today, 27 January: Financial Gains for Eight Zodiac Signs Including Aries and Taurus

in 2 hours

Latest Results

SSC MTS Result 2024: Latest Updates and How to Check on ssc.gov.in

Education News

SSC MTS Result 2024: Latest Updates and How to Check on ssc.gov.in

6 days ago

FMGE December 2024 Results Released by NBEMS

Results

FMGE December 2024 Results Released by NBEMS

1 week ago

RRB Releases Technician Grade 3 Answer Key

Results

RRB Releases Technician Grade 3 Answer Key

3 weeks ago

RRB to Release Technician Grade 3 Answer Key Today

Results

RRB to Release Technician Grade 3 Answer Key Today

3 weeks ago

Trending Education News News

SSC GD Admit Card: Exam City to be Released 10 Days Before Exam; Here's How to Download

शिक्षा

SSC GD Admit Card: Exam City to be Released 10 Days Before Exam; Here's How to Download

in 3 hours

FMGE Scorecard: To Be Released Today, Check on natboard.edu.in and Download Here

रिजल्‍ट्स

FMGE Scorecard: To Be Released Today, Check on natboard.edu.in and Download Here

in 3 hours

Big relief for 10th and 12th board students: New supplementary exam policy coming soon

शिक्षा

Big relief for 10th and 12th board students: New supplementary exam policy coming soon

2 days ago

CG Open School Releases Exam Timetable: 10th & 12th Main Exams in March-April

शिक्षा

CG Open School Releases Exam Timetable: 10th & 12th Main Exams in March-April

2 days ago

MP Board Exam 2025 Dates Revised; Download Amended Schedule

शिक्षा

MP Board Exam 2025 Dates Revised; Download Amended Schedule

2 days ago

loader
Copyright © 2025 Patrika Group. All Rights Reserved.