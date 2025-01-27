FMGE Scorecard: To Be Released Today, Check on natboard.edu.in and Download Here

Examination Held on 12 January The results for the FMGE examination were previously released. The FMGE examination was conducted on 12 January, and the results were declared on 19 January. However, according to the released notice, the results were to be released on 12 February. Candidates will need to use their user ID and login password to download the FMGE December 2024 scorecard.

How to Download the Scorecard (FMGE Scorecard 2025) – First, visit the official website natboard.edu.in – Click on the FMGE Scorecard Link on the homepage – Log in using your User ID and Password