NEET PG Result Released on mcc.nic.in – Here’s How to Check

MCC has released a notice According to the released notice, candidates who have been allotted seats will have to report with all their documents by 20 December. MCC has written in the official notice, “All candidates are informed that the final result of NEET PG Counselling 2024 Round 2 has been released. If there is any discrepancy in the result, please inform the MCC immediately via email at mccresultquery@gmail.com by 13 December morning at 11:00 am.”

How to check NEET PG Counselling Result (NEET PG Counselling Round 2 Result) First, visit the official website mcc.nic.in

Click on the PG Medical tab on the home page

Click on the seat allocation result link

Enter your login credentials in the next step

The seat allocation result will open on the screen

Read it and download it

Take a printout for future reference Documents required for NEET PG Counselling The required documents for NEET PG Counselling include the allotment letter, admission letter, result or rank letter, mark sheet, and MBBS mark sheet, among others. It is mandatory to have all these documents for admission.