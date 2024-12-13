scriptNEET PG Result Released on mcc.nic.in – Here’s How to Check | NEET PG Result Released on mcc.nic.in – Here&#39;s How to Check | Latest News | Patrika News
NEET PG Result Released on mcc.nic.in – Here’s How to Check

NEET PG Counselling Round 2 Result: The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) has released the seat allocation result of NEET PG Round 2 Counselling.

New DelhiDec 13, 2024 / 10:54 am

Patrika Desk

NEET PG Counselling Round 2 Result
NEET PG Counselling Round 2 Result: The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) has released the seat allocation result of NEET PG Round 2 Counselling. Those candidates who had registered and filled their options for counselling can now check their results on the official website mcc.nic.in.

MCC has released a notice

According to the released notice, candidates who have been allotted seats will have to report with all their documents by 20 December. MCC has written in the official notice, “All candidates are informed that the final result of NEET PG Counselling 2024 Round 2 has been released. If there is any discrepancy in the result, please inform the MCC immediately via email at mccresultquery@gmail.com by 13 December morning at 11:00 am.”

How to check NEET PG Counselling Result (NEET PG Counselling Round 2 Result)

  • First, visit the official website mcc.nic.in
  • Click on the PG Medical tab on the home page
  • Click on the seat allocation result link
  • Enter your login credentials in the next step
  • The seat allocation result will open on the screen
  • Read it and download it
  • Take a printout for future reference

Documents required for NEET PG Counselling

The required documents for NEET PG Counselling include the allotment letter, admission letter, result or rank letter, mark sheet, and MBBS mark sheet, among others. It is mandatory to have all these documents for admission.

