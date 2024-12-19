scriptAfter R Ashwin, Who’s Next? More Indian Cricketers Likely to Follow Suit After Border-Gavaskar Trophy; These Players in Line | Latest News | Patrika News
After R Ashwin, Who’s Next? More Indian Cricketers Likely to Follow Suit After Border-Gavaskar Trophy; These Players in Line

Following R Ashwin’s sudden retirement from international cricket, the Indian team is once again poised for a period of significant change.

New DelhiDec 19, 2024 / 12:17 pm

Patrika Desk

Team India is currently touring Australia for the Border-Gavaskar Trophy. Three matches of this five-match Test series between India and Australia have been played so far. India won the first Test in Perth, while Australia won the second Test in Adelaide. The third Test in Brisbane’s Gabba ended in a draw. In Gabba, India’s star spin all-rounder R Ashwin unexpectedly announced his retirement, surprising everyone. Speculation is now rife that a major overhaul of the Indian team will begin after the Border-Gavaskar Trophy. Some players will retire, while some young faces will get a chance.

Will there be a flurry of retirements?

According to a report by Cricbuzz, the Indian team may tour England in June-July 2025. A five-match Test series could be played between India and England on this tour. Before this tour, an overhaul of the Indian team is likely. According to the report, the ongoing Border-Gavaskar Trophy in Australia could prove to be the last series for some senior members of the Indian team this year.

Rohit and Virat’s entry also happened during a period of change

Major changes were also seen in the Indian team during 2012-13. During that time, some senior Indian players like Sachin Tendulkar, VVS Laxman, and Rahul Dravid bid farewell to international cricket one by one. After this, Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, Cheteshwar Pujara, Ajinkya Rahane, and Ravindra Jadeja became part of the Indian team.

After R Ashwin, who next…?

Amidst a decline in his cricket career, R Ashwin’s retirement has set a significant example for senior players. Now, speculation is rife about who will be next. Some players have been waiting for a comeback to the Indian team for a long time, but their return now seems highly unlikely. This list includes Cheteshwar Pujara, Ajinkya Rahane, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, and Ishant Sharma. Meanwhile, Indian captain Rohit Sharma is also going through his worst phase and is constantly under the scanner of critics.

