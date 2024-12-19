After R Ashwin, Who’s Next? More Indian Cricketers Likely to Follow Suit After Border-Gavaskar Trophy; These Players in Line

Will there be a flurry of retirements? According to a report by Cricbuzz, the Indian team may tour England in June-July 2025. A five-match Test series could be played between India and England on this tour. Before this tour, an overhaul of the Indian team is likely. According to the report, the ongoing Border-Gavaskar Trophy in Australia could prove to be the last series for some senior members of the Indian team this year.

Rohit and Virat’s entry also happened during a period of change Major changes were also seen in the Indian team during 2012-13. During that time, some senior Indian players like Sachin Tendulkar, VVS Laxman, and Rahul Dravid bid farewell to international cricket one by one. After this, Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, Cheteshwar Pujara, Ajinkya Rahane, and Ravindra Jadeja became part of the Indian team.