Gabba Test: Rain Disrupts Play, India 51/4 in Reply to Australia's 445

India’s Dismal Start Australia’s first innings total of 445 runs put India on the back foot from the outset. India suffered an early blow when Mitchell Starc dismissed Yashasvi Jaiswal for 4, with the score on just 4. Starc then struck again, removing Shubman Gill (1) caught by Marsh, leaving India reeling at 6/2.

Pat Cummins Claims Pant Josh Hazlewood dealt a further blow, trapping Virat Kohli leg before the wicket, reducing India to 22/3. After lunch, India lost their fourth wicket at 44, with Rishabh Pant falling to Pat Cummins for 9 runs off 12 balls. At the close of play on day three, India was 51/4, trailing Australia by a massive 394 runs.