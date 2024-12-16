scriptGabba Test: Rain Disrupts Play, India 51/4 in Reply to Australia's 445 | Latest News | Patrika News
Gabba Test: Rain Disrupts Play, India 51/4 in Reply to Australia's 445

India vs Australia 3rd Test Day 3 Highlights: Rain hampered play on day three of the Gabba Test, with Australia posting a first-innings total of 445 runs. India, in response, reached 51/4 at the close of play, leaving them trailing Australia by 394 runs.

New DelhiDec 16, 2024 / 01:45 pm

Patrika Desk

IND vs AUS 3rd Test Day 3 Highlights
IND vs AUS 3rd Test Day 3 Highlights: The third match of the five-Test Border-Gavaskar Trophy between India and Australia is underway at the Gabba. Rain disrupted play, and at the close of play on day three, India trailed Australia by 394 runs in the first innings. Australia, after winning the toss and electing to bat first, posted a formidable 445 runs in 117.1 overs, thanks to centuries from Travis Head and Steve Smith. In response, India’s first innings got off to a disastrous start. At stumps on day three, India were precariously placed at 51/4.

India’s Dismal Start

Australia’s first innings total of 445 runs put India on the back foot from the outset. India suffered an early blow when Mitchell Starc dismissed Yashasvi Jaiswal for 4, with the score on just 4. Starc then struck again, removing Shubman Gill (1) caught by Marsh, leaving India reeling at 6/2.

Pat Cummins Claims Pant

Josh Hazlewood dealt a further blow, trapping Virat Kohli leg before the wicket, reducing India to 22/3. After lunch, India lost their fourth wicket at 44, with Rishabh Pant falling to Pat Cummins for 9 runs off 12 balls. At the close of play on day three, India was 51/4, trailing Australia by a massive 394 runs.

Will Rain Wash Out the Match?

The Gabba Test has been significantly impacted by rain. Day one saw only around 13 overs bowled, and day three was repeatedly interrupted by showers. Ultimately, the umpires abandoned play due to fading light and persistent drizzle. With rain forecast for days four and five, there is a real possibility that the match could be washed out.

