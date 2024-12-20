IND vs AUS: Australia Announce Big Changes for Final Two Tests, Key Player Returns After 3 Years

Konstas and Richardson Get the Nod The team has dropped opening batsman Nathan McAndrew and fast bowler Josh Hazlewood is out due to injury for the next two matches. 19-year-old Sam Konstas replaces McAndrew, while Josh Hazlewood’s place has been filled by fast bowler Jhye Richardson, marking Richardson’s return to Test cricket after three years. His last appearance was in the 2021-22 Ashes series.

Konstas Poised to Create a Major Record on Debut A major question is who will open alongside Usman Khawaja in place of McAndrew at the MCG. If Sam Konstas makes his debut in this match, he will become the youngest batsman to debut for Australia in the last 70 years. Previously, Ian Craig debuted at the age of 17 years and 239 days in 1952; he remains the youngest player to debut for Australia in a Test match.

Konstas was part of Australia’s Under-19 team and performed exceptionally well in the World Cup played in South Africa earlier this year. Furthermore, in the Sheffield Shield, playing for New South Wales against South Australia, he scored 152 and 105 in his first match. He then scored an unbeaten 73 against India A while playing for Australia A at the MCG. Besides Konstas and Richardson, fast bowler Sean Abbott has also been included in the squad for the Melbourne and Sydney Tests.

Australia Squad for the Final Two Test Matches: Pat Cummins (Captain), Travis Head (Vice-Captain), Steve Smith (Vice-Captain), Sean Abbott, Scott Boland, Alex Carey, Josh Inglis, Usman Khawaja, Sam Konstas, Marnus Labuschagne, Nathan Lyon, Mitchell Marsh, Jhye Richardson, Mitchell Starc, Beau Webster