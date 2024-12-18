IND vs AUS: Australia Declares at 89/7, India Chases 275-Runs Target to Win

Bumrah Strikes Early India’s innings concluded at 260 runs in the first session of the final day of the Gabba Test. A significant portion of the first session was washed out due to rain, resulting in an early lunch. After lunch, Australia received their first blow in the second innings in the fourth ball of the third over when Jasprit Bumrah clean bowled Usman Khawaja (8) for just 11 runs. Bumrah then struck again in the first ball of the seventh over, trapping Marnus Labuschagne lbw, caught by Pant. Then, in the very next over, Akashdeep dismissed Nathan McAndrew (4), caught behind by Pant.

Half of Australia’s Team Out for Just 33 Australia’s fourth wicket fell in the tenth over at 28 runs when Akashdeep had Mitchell Marsh (2) caught by Pant. Then, in the final ball of the eleventh over, Australia lost their fifth wicket, Steve Smith (4), bowled by Mohammed Siraj. Thus, half of Australia’s team was back in the pavilion for a mere 33 runs.