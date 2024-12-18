IND vs AUS: Australia Declares at 89/7, India Chases 275-Runs Target to Win

scriptIND vs AUS: Australia Declares at 89/7, India Chases 275-Runs Target to Win | Latest News | Patrika News
IND vs AUS 3rd Test Day 5 Highlights: On the final day of the India vs Australia third Test at Brisbane’s Gabba, Australia set India a challenging 275-run target.

IND vs AUS 3rd Test Day 5 Highlights: The battle between India and Australia in the third Test at Brisbane’s Gabba is underway. Today, 18 December, is the final day of the Gabba Test. India, having avoided the follow-on, scored 260 runs in their first innings. Australia had earlier posted 445 runs in their first innings. This gave Australia a first-innings lead of 185 runs. Australia declared their second innings at 89/7, setting India a target of 275 runs.

Bumrah Strikes Early

India’s innings concluded at 260 runs in the first session of the final day of the Gabba Test. A significant portion of the first session was washed out due to rain, resulting in an early lunch. After lunch, Australia received their first blow in the second innings in the fourth ball of the third over when Jasprit Bumrah clean bowled Usman Khawaja (8) for just 11 runs. Bumrah then struck again in the first ball of the seventh over, trapping Marnus Labuschagne lbw, caught by Pant. Then, in the very next over, Akashdeep dismissed Nathan McAndrew (4), caught behind by Pant.

Half of Australia’s Team Out for Just 33

Australia’s fourth wicket fell in the tenth over at 28 runs when Akashdeep had Mitchell Marsh (2) caught by Pant. Then, in the final ball of the eleventh over, Australia lost their fifth wicket, Steve Smith (4), bowled by Mohammed Siraj. Thus, half of Australia’s team was back in the pavilion for a mere 33 runs.

Australia Declares at 89/7

Mohammed Siraj took his second wicket, Travis Head (17), giving Australia their sixth blow in the fifteenth over at 60 runs. Jasprit Bumrah then dismissed Pat Cummins (22), caught by KL Rahul, taking Australia’s seventh wicket in the first ball of the eighteenth over at 85 runs. Australia declared their second innings at 89/7.

