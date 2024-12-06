Ind vs Aus: Rahul caught for a duck, heads to pavilion, then stopped by umpire – read full drama

In fact, during India’s first innings, Australian fast bowler Scott Boland bowled a precise line and length, and Rahul was caught out. The ball took the edge of Rahul’s bat and went into the hands of wicketkeeper Alex Carey. Boland appealed, and the field umpire declared Rahul out. Rahul started walking back to the pavilion, but he hadn’t even opened his account.

The third umpire found that Boland had bowled a no-ball, and Rahul got a lifeline. Later, in the replay, it was seen that the ball didn’t touch the bat, and Rahul was walking back to the pavilion. The commentator said that there was no movement on the Snickometer, and Rahul didn’t even think of taking DRS. The Snickometer showed a flat line.

Scott Boland gets KL Rahul. – it’s no ball..!pic.twitter.com/J2oIzPYIMx— MANU. (@Manojy9812) December 6, 2024 A little later, Rahul got another lifeline. In the same over, the fifth ball touched Rahul’s bat and went towards slip fielder Usman Khwaja. However, Khwaja dived to his right and tried to catch the ball, but it slipped out of his hands. This way, Rahul got two lifelines within five balls. After getting two lifelines, Rahul played good cricket and hit some excellent shots. However, in the 19th over, Stark caught him out through MacSweeney’s hands. He could score 37 runs. Rahul shared a 69-run partnership with Shubman for the second wicket. A little later, Rahul got another lifeline. In the same over, the fifth ball touched Rahul’s bat and went towards slip fielder Usman Khwaja. However, Khwaja dived to his right and tried to catch the ball, but it slipped out of his hands. This way, Rahul got two lifelines within five balls. After getting two lifelines, Rahul played good cricket and hit some excellent shots. However, in the 19th over, Stark caught him out through MacSweeney’s hands. He could score 37 runs. Rahul shared a 69-run partnership with Shubman for the second wicket.

Talking about the match, Indian captain Rohit Sharma made a big mistake again and decided to bat first in overcast conditions. India had to pay the price for this, and they lost four wickets for just 82 runs by tea on the first day. Currently, Rishabh Pant is playing at four runs, and captain Rohit Sharma is playing at one run.