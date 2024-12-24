Rohit Sharma Irritated by Persistent Batting Order Questions

Maintaining Silence on Team Strategy During Tuesday’s press conference, Indian team captain Rohit Sharma didn’t seem keen to reveal the team’s strategy. When asked about his batting order, he said, “We shouldn’t worry about who bats where. We will have to figure it out ourselves. It’s not something I should discuss at every press conference. We will try whatever it takes for our team to perform well.”

Rohit Sharma Defends Shubman Gill When asked why Shubman Gill hasn’t been able to perform exceptionally well despite getting good starts, Rohit Sharma said without hesitation, “In Adelaide, he looked quite good in both innings, he just didn’t score a big score. I think he scored 25-30 runs in both innings. In Brisbane, he was out on the second or third ball. You can’t overthink it, but Gill is one of our young players and is playing really well.”