Rohit Sharma Irritated by Persistent Batting Order Questions

Rohit Sharma Press Conference: Ahead of the Boxing Day Test in Melbourne, Indian captain Rohit Sharma expressed irritation over questions regarding the batting order.

Dec 24, 2024 / 01:28 pm

Rohit Sharma’s Press Conference: The next match of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy will be played at the Melbourne Cricket Ground from Boxing Day, 26 December. Team India captain Rohit Sharma held a press conference on Tuesday before the Boxing Day Test. A major question facing Team India for this Test is at which position captain Rohit Sharma will bat. Despite Rohit Sharma’s presence in the second and third Tests against Australia, KL Rahul opened the innings. Rohit Sharma himself batted in the middle order and managed scores of 3, 6, and 10 runs in three innings. When questioned about his batting order in the press conference on Tuesday before the Melbourne Test, Rohit Sharma appeared irritated.

Maintaining Silence on Team Strategy

During Tuesday’s press conference, Indian team captain Rohit Sharma didn’t seem keen to reveal the team’s strategy. When asked about his batting order, he said, “We shouldn’t worry about who bats where. We will have to figure it out ourselves. It’s not something I should discuss at every press conference. We will try whatever it takes for our team to perform well.”

Rohit Sharma Defends Shubman Gill

When asked why Shubman Gill hasn’t been able to perform exceptionally well despite getting good starts, Rohit Sharma said without hesitation, “In Adelaide, he looked quite good in both innings, he just didn’t score a big score. I think he scored 25-30 runs in both innings. In Brisbane, he was out on the second or third ball. You can’t overthink it, but Gill is one of our young players and is playing really well.”

‘Tours are Challenging’

Rohit further added that these tours are challenging. When someone tours India, it’s difficult for them too. Like Yashasvi Jaiswal, we don’t want to overcomplicate things with him (Shubman Gill). He has scored a lot of runs before coming into the Indian team, so he knows how to score runs.

