Allu Arjun Receives Fresh Police Summons in Stampede Case

Hyderabad Police have issued another summons to the actor in connection with a stampede incident.

MumbaiDec 24, 2024 / 11:05 am

Patrika Desk

Allu Arjun Hyderabad Police

Allu Arjun Hyderabad Police

South superstar Allu Arjun has been summoned again by the Hyderabad police. The actor, also known as ‘Pushparaj’, has been asked to appear on 24 December. This news has left fans shocked and worried, with Allu Arjun trending on social media. While many are showing support, others hold him responsible for a stampede in Hyderabad.
Allu Arjun’s film, ‘Pushpa 2’, is currently a box office blockbuster, earning tremendously worldwide. However, a day before the film’s release on 4 December, a stampede occurred at Sandhya Theatre in Hyderabad during a screening. Fans rushing to catch a glimpse of the actor resulted in the death of a 35-year-old woman and serious injuries to her eight-year-old son. The actor has been summoned for questioning in connection with this incident. Police have asked him to appear at 11 am on Tuesday.
Allu Arjun Hyderabad Police Summons

Protests Outside Allu Arjun’s Home

While Allu Arjun’s acting is widely praised. But the stampede incident has drawn criticism. Protests erupted outside his home, including vandalism and stone-throwing. Demonstrators chanted slogans against the actor, demanding justice for the deceased woman and demanding ₹1 crore in compensation for her family. The 8-year-old son of the deceased woman has been declared brain dead by doctors. After this news, the entire case has gained momentum.

News / Entertainment / Tollywood / Allu Arjun Receives Fresh Police Summons in Stampede Case

