Allu Arjun Receives Fresh Police Summons in Stampede Case

Allu Arjun’s film, ‘Pushpa 2’, is currently a box office blockbuster, earning tremendously worldwide. However, a day before the film’s release on 4 December, a stampede occurred at Sandhya Theatre in Hyderabad during a screening. Fans rushing to catch a glimpse of the actor resulted in the death of a 35-year-old woman and serious injuries to her eight-year-old son. The actor has been summoned for questioning in connection with this incident. Police have asked him to appear at 11 am on Tuesday.

Protests Outside Allu Arjun’s Home While Allu Arjun’s acting is widely praised. But the stampede incident has drawn criticism. Protests erupted outside his home, including vandalism and stone-throwing. Demonstrators chanted slogans against the actor, demanding justice for the deceased woman and demanding ₹1 crore in compensation for her family. The 8-year-old son of the deceased woman has been declared brain dead by doctors. After this news, the entire case has gained momentum. While Allu Arjun’s acting is widely praised. But the stampede incident has drawn criticism. Protests erupted outside his home, including vandalism and stone-throwing. Demonstrators chanted slogans against the actor, demanding justice for the deceased woman and demanding ₹1 crore in compensation for her family. The 8-year-old son of the deceased woman has been declared brain dead by doctors. After this news, the entire case has gained momentum.