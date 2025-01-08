Toxic Teaser: Yash's 'Toxic' Birthday Surprise Leaves Fans Speechless

Toxic Teaser: On Rocking Star Yash’s birthday, the teaser for his upcoming film, Toxic – A Fairytale for Grown-Ups, was released. Yash himself shared this gift with his fans on his social media accounts.
Toxic’s Teaser
Rocking Star Yash turned 39 today. On his birthday, a ‘Birthday Peek’ video from his highly anticipated film, Toxic – A Fairytale for Grown-Ups, was released. People are saying it surpasses even Pushpa. In the Birthday Peek, Yash makes a grand entrance in a white suit, fedora, and cigar, exuding immense style.
As Yash showcases his charisma, all eyes are on him. Yash stunned the nation with his stellar performance in the K.G.F. franchise, and fans are eagerly awaiting his new film. Regarding the creation of Yash and the world of Toxic, director Geetu Mohandas said: “‘Toxic – A Fairytale for Grown-Ups‘ is a story that breaks conventions and promises to awaken the turmoil within us. Today, as we present the first glimpse of our film, we are also celebrating Yash, a man the nation admires for his vision and swagger. I have witnessed his talent up close.
Toxic’s Director
Jointly produced by Venkat .K. Narayan and Yash under KVN Productions and Monster Mind Creations, Toxic: A Fairytale for Grown-Ups is directed by filmmaker Geetu Mohandas. Watch the teaser here: