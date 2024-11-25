script‘Kantara: Chapter 1’ Stars in Horror Crash as Bus Overturns | Latest News | Patrika News
‘Kantara: Chapter 1’ Stars in Horror Crash as Bus Overturns

Kantara Star Cast Accident: Unfortunately, the star cast of Rishab Shetty’s film ‘Kantara Chapter 1’ has been involved in an accident.

Nov 25, 2024

Kantara Chapter 1 Star Cast Accident: The second part of Rishab Shetty’s film Kantara, released in 2022, is coming soon. Every day, new updates are being received by the fans, which are making them very excited to watch the film. But in the meantime, sad news has also come to the fore. The bus carrying the star cast of the film has met with an accident. Since then, there has been a lot of commotion on social media. Everyone is waiting for the health update of the star cast.

Rishab Shetty had also directed the film Kantara and played the lead role. The shooting of the second part is currently underway. A little while ago, Rishab Shetty himself had announced the release date of Kantara Chapter 1. He had said that the film would hit the box office on October 2, 2025. Now, it has come to light that before the release, a bus carrying the junior star cast of the film has met with an accident. This accident took place near Kollur in Karnataka. The entire mini-bus was involved in the accident and overturned. All the artists were going to the shooting set when they met with the accident. According to reports, 20 junior artists were present on the bus. Six of them are said to be in critical condition and have been hospitalised for treatment.
This accident has created a stir in the industry. In this horrific accident, six people have been seriously injured, while the condition of the rest is stable. However, complete and clear information has not come to the fore yet. This incident has worried the crew members, as they had to complete an important shoot with this star cast. The health update of the injured is awaited, and the team is praying for their speedy recovery.

