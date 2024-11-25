‘Kantara: Chapter 1’ Stars in Horror Crash as Bus Overturns

Kantara Chapter 1 Star Cast Accident Rishab Shetty had also directed the film Kantara and played the lead role. The shooting of the second part is currently underway. A little while ago, Rishab Shetty himself had announced the release date of Kantara Chapter 1. He had said that the film would hit the box office on October 2, 2025. Now, it has come to light that before the release, a bus carrying the junior star cast of the film has met with an accident. This accident took place near Kollur in Karnataka. The entire mini-bus was involved in the accident and overturned. All the artists were going to the shooting set when they met with the accident. According to reports, 20 junior artists were present on the bus. Six of them are said to be in critical condition and have been hospitalised for treatment.

This accident has created a stir in the industry. In this horrific accident, six people have been seriously injured, while the condition of the rest is stable. However, complete and clear information has not come to the fore yet. This incident has worried the crew members, as they had to complete an important shoot with this star cast. The health update of the injured is awaited, and the team is praying for their speedy recovery.