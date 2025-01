Amit Shah in Mahakumbh: महाकुंभ पहुंचे केंद्रीय गृह मंत्री ने संगम में लगाई आस्था की डुबकी, शंकराचार्य का लिया आशीर्वाद, भावविभोर हुए अमित शाह ! 

#WATCH | Prayagraj, UP | On Union Home Minister Amit Shah taking a dip in #MahaKumbh2025, UP Dy CM KP Maurya says, "Home Minister Amit Shah is very happy to see the arrangements of Maha Kumbh. His family is here as well. Given the huge crowd of devotees, he had to shorten his… pic.twitter.com/9pEZWDmFPY