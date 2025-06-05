scriptToday’s Aquarius Horoscope, June 5 | Latest News | Patrika News
Astrology and Spirituality

Today’s Aquarius Horoscope, June 5

Want to know what Thursday, 5 June 2025, holds for those under Aquarius zodiac sign? Read the Aquarius Horoscope for today.

Jun 05, 2025 / 10:51 am

Patrika Desk

Today‘s Aquarius Horoscope, 5 June 2025: Thursday will see the moon transiting through the Virgo constellation. This will necessitate a balance between family, relationships, and work for those born under the Aquarius zodiac sign.

Magenta will be your lucky colour to ward off any negative energy. Wearing clothes of this colour on this day will be beneficial. The time between 2 pm and 3:30 pm will be auspicious. Today’s Aquarius horoscope will reveal the state of your finances, love life, family life, and career.

Love Life

According to today’s Aquarius love life horoscope for June 5th, Thursday may be somewhat disappointing if you are searching for a partner. You may have to wait. However, you will eventually succeed.
Someone will appear who will prove helpful in getting you closer to your partner. However, unnecessary travel should be avoided. You will lack interest in household chores; control your weaknesses. Maintain cordial relations with your in-laws. You may meet childhood friends.

Career

According to today’s Aquarius career horoscope for June 5th, today is an auspicious day for those working in the software field. The reason for the delay in your projects, which has been causing you irritation, will become clear today. Try to complete all projects in a timely manner.

Financial

You will receive a job offer from a person or organisation you have worked with before. Especially for retired people, even if you are happy with your current work, you can consider it.
Land-related work that has been stalled for a long time is being neglected by you. Work on it in time, otherwise you may face heavy losses.

Health

Old health problems may resurface. You may experience eye problems; consult a doctor if this happens. Sitting in front of the TV or computer for long periods puts pressure on your eyes; give them rest. Focus on carrots and fruits rich in Vitamin D. Avoid reading books with small print.

