Astrology and Spirituality

Aquarius Weekly Horoscope, June 15-21

If you are an Aquarius and want to know what the coming week holds for you, read on for your Aquarius Weekly Horoscope.

Jun 15, 2025 / 11:30 am

Patrika Desk

Aquarius Weekly Horoscope: The week from 15th to 21st June will be full of ups and downs for Aquarius individuals, according to the weekly horoscope. Find out about your career, finances, and health in the Aquarius weekly horoscope.
Positive: This week will be somewhat turbulent for Aquarius natives. You will need to exercise extreme caution in paperwork and financial transactions. Aquarians should avoid shortcuts or relying on others for any task this week.
A disagreement with a colleague or senior officer at work will be a major source of stress, affecting not only your work but also your personal life. Aquarians should avoid bringing workplace problems home and vice-versa, otherwise, you may miss out on happiness and success in both areas.
Aquarius natives will need to manage their money and time effectively this week; otherwise, they may face financial and mental distress by the end of the week. Plans for a wedding or other auspicious celebration in the family may materialise. Pay attention to the needs of your family members. New business deals may come your way. You will participate in important meetings. Job seekers may find employment.
You will enjoy a variety of cuisines. You may plan some renovations at home. Some important financial decisions will need to be made. You may achieve something new in higher education. Closeness will increase in marital relationships.
Negative: In the first half of the week, employed individuals may clash with their superiors. The early days of the week will be busy at work. You may face pressure to repay old debts.
There may be financial or cash flow problems in real estate businesses. People involved in management need to pay attention. Try to control your shortcomings. Tuesday and Friday will not be pleasant days.

Family Life: This week, you may be worried about a younger sibling. Instead of involving a third person to resolve a rift in your love relationship, communicate directly. There will be some problems on your maternal side.
Health: You may be concerned about the health of a family member.
Remedy: Recite the Sundarkand, offer cow’s milk and Bilva leaves to Lord Shiva.
Lucky Number: 10, 11
Lucky Colour: Sky blue

