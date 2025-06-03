scriptToday’s Horoscope 3 June, for All Zodiac Signs | Latest News | Patrika News
Astrology and Spirituality

Today’s Horoscope 3 June, for All Zodiac Signs

Find out what the day holds for you with Pandit Chandan Shyam Narayan Vyas.

Jun 03, 2025 / 10:24 am

Patrika Desk

Today’s Horoscope 3 June 2025: With the grace of Hanuman Ji, new opportunities are on the horizon, and Tuesday brings auspiciousness and new beginnings for many zodiac signs. While those under Aries will be able to complete their planned tasks, Taurus will need to avoid unnecessary expenses. Gemini will showcase their skills, and Cancer will benefit from their property.
Leos should maintain a humble demeanour, while Virgos should avoid workplace disputes. Libras will see success in their marriage endeavours, while Scorpios may be plagued by future anxieties.

New tasks will be beneficial for Sagittarius, while Capricorns should delegate their work. Aquarians should change their habits and remain firm in their decisions, while Pisces will have the opportunity to speak their mind and implement new plans in their business.
Learn from Pandit Chandan Shyam Narayan Vyas how your day will unfold.

Aries

The timely completion of planned tasks will leave you feeling happy and relieved. Your interest in creative activities will remain. However, family tensions may cause some concern. You will remain busy and active in your work. You may also participate in a religious or charitable activity.

Taurus

There is a possibility of spending money on a new vehicle or machinery. Avoid getting involved in the problems of others. You will be busy due to family events. You may be worried about something related to your spouse.

Gemini

You will get a good opportunity to showcase your skills and talents. Do not blindly trust hearsay. You will receive happiness and satisfaction from your children. Obstacles related to marriage will seem to disappear. There may be some disagreements or tension with your parents.

Cancer

You will get a chance to share your heart with loved ones. Your day will be full of activity. You will benefit from property-related matters. Those looking for jobs or work may find success. Investing will be beneficial. However, some stomach problems may bother you.

Leo

Maintain gentleness in your speech and behaviour. You will receive the support and blessings of elders in the family. There may be some carelessness; be cautious. Journeys will be pleasant and to your liking. Students will receive positive results from their hard work. You will have opportunities for entertainment and will be able to enjoy parties and picnics to the fullest.

Virgo

Maintain distance from any kind of conflict in the workplace. Some stressful situations may arise in your personal life. You will have to work relatively harder at your job. Be careful, as you may suffer losses due to incidents like injury or theft. Do not rush into investment decisions; avoid risks.

Libra

There is a strong possibility of success in marriage-related efforts. Your social standing and prestige will increase. The time will be favourable for investment. Financial gains can be easily obtained. You may have some concerns about your children. Make every decision thoughtfully and wisely.

Scorpio

You will remain anxious about the future. Avoid standing surety for anyone, as it may cause harm. The time is favourable for investment. There are chances of receiving good news. Do not get involved in any kind of dispute. An old physical or mental ailment may bother you.

Sagittarius

New beginnings will bring you benefits. Your nature will be cheerful and happy. Your interest in spirituality may increase. The problem of unemployment will end. Your enemies will surrender. With the blessings of your deity, all your tasks will be successful.

Capricorn

Manage your time properly and delegate your tasks in advance. You may be slightly worried about your spouse’s health. It would be best to avoid any kind of dispute. There is a possibility of unnecessary expenses. Due to a slight decline in health, you may feel sad and uncomfortable.

Aquarius

Improve your habits and remain firm in whatever decisions you make. There may be disagreements with children. There is a possibility of getting back stuck money. You will receive financial or personal benefits from travel.

Pisces

You will get a chance to share your thoughts and feelings with your loved ones. Investment in grains and oilseeds, jobs, and travel can yield profits. There is a possibility of some changes in the workplace. New business plans will be launched, which will prove successful.

