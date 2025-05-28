scriptDaily Horoscope for All Zodiac Signs on 29th May | Latest News | Patrika News
Astrology and Spirituality

Daily Horoscope for All Zodiac Signs on 29th May

Find out your future in the Thursday’s horoscope.

May 28, 2025 / 06:00 pm

Patrika Desk

Daily Horoscope: You can know whose income will be good and whose will not be on Thursday, May 29. Read today’s horoscope.

Aries

According to today’s horoscope for Aries on May 29, 2025, those born under this sign will achieve their goals through their cleverness. There will be an increase in fame and reputation in business. The time is excellent for those involved in sports. Profit from travel is possible; learn to work on time.

Taurus

According to today’s horoscope for Taurus on Thursday, the present time is auspicious. Control your speech; unfinished work may get spoiled. Change your thinking, not others. Control your anger. Deity Worship will be helpful.

Gemini

According to today’s horoscope for Gemini on May 29, 2025, there will be concern about the marriage of children. The financial situation will improve. Profit is possible from capital investment. For those involved in government work, the time will yield mixed results. Do not misuse your rights, otherwise, you may suffer losses.

Cancer

According to today’s horoscope for Cancer, the business expansion plan will be successful. Stay healthy, stay happy. Give up unnecessary worry; the time is excellent for those involved in food-related businesses. Invest capital in time; the enemy group will be active.

Leo

According to today’s horoscope for Leo on May 29, your colleagues will be pleased with your behaviour. It’s time to take flight in life. Take advantage of this; you will meet family members. Unexpected expenses may occur. You will be able to participate in social events.

Virgo

According to today’s horoscope for Virgo on Thursday, May 29, there will be an increase in the treasury. Make serious decisions about your career. You may make wrong decisions due to lack of self-confidence. Many doubts are running in your mind. Spiritual strength will be beneficial.

Libra

According to today’s horoscope for Libra on Thursday, today is the last day of a long-standing family dispute. You will be busy completing important tasks. For students, the time is for hard work. Too much pride will only harm you.

Scorpio

According to today’s horoscope for Scorpio on May 29, 2025, work efficiency will increase. You will have to wander in search of a job. Consider how much you think versus how much you do. You will receive the support of your life partner. You may have to invest capital in buying land and buildings.

Sagittarius

According to the daily horoscope for Sagittarius, you are going through a situation of what to do and what not to do. Make decisions calmly; do not do any work in a hurry. You are planning to buy a vehicle. Change your thinking; it will be beneficial. Meeting friends will uplift your mood.

Capricorn

According to the daily horoscope for Capricorn, do not think bad about others. Control your diet. Stomach-related diseases are possible. Time is short, work is more; get involved in your work with dedication. You will succeed. Your heart will be happy to find a desired life partner. Stomach related disease are possible.

Aquarius

According to the daily horoscope for Aquarius, do what you should do. Do not waste unnecessary time; you will harm yourself by following others’ advice. Make any decision calmly. There are prospects for an increase in livelihood sources. You will benefit from old investments.

Pisces

According to today’s daily horoscope for Pisces, due to the abundance of work, important tasks may not be completed. You will be moving forward on the path of progress. The time is excellent for officials. Charity will bring peace of mind.

