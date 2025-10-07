Patrika LogoSwitch to Hindi

Today’s Horoscope, October 7, 2025 for All Zodiac Signs

Know today's horoscope from Pandit Shyamnarayan Vyas. See which zodiac sign will be lucky on Tuesday, October 7, 2025, and who needs to be cautious.

3 min read

Bharat

image

Patrika Desk

Oct 07, 2025

Today's Horoscope (Image: Patrika)

October 7, 2025, Tuesday, brings a mix of opportunities and challenges for you. While Aries individuals need to pay attention to their behaviour, and Taurus people are looking at possibilities of sudden financial gains, the long-pending tasks of Cancer natives are about to be completed. Virgo natives may face adverse situations today.

Libra individuals have prospects of financial improvement. Today, Sagittarius and Capricorn will see their religious faith strengthen, while Pisces people will impress their superiors with their excellent work style and may plan to buy a new vehicle. Let's find out what your stars say today, Tuesday, from Pandit Shyamnarayan Vyas, and what are your auspicious colours and numbers.

Aries

Today's Situation: You may face some criticism regarding social work. It is time to pay attention to your behaviour and character. You will find it difficult to concentrate on studies, but you will feel spiritual progress.

  • Advice: Maintain excellent conduct.
  • Auspicious Colour: Orange
  • Auspicious Number: 9

Taurus

Today's Situation: You will be active in your job search. There is a possibility of discord with superiors at the workplace, so exercise restraint. However, there are chances of sudden financial gains. You will participate in social events.

  • Advice: Avoid arguments.
  • Auspicious Colour: White
  • Auspicious Number: 6

Gemini

You will realise the adversity of time, meaning things will not go as per your wishes. Your participation in religious events will increase. Worries may increase for people involved in the land and property business.

  • Advice: Maintain patience and focus on religious activities.
  • Auspicious Colour: Green
  • Auspicious Number: 5

Cancer

Today's Situation: Long-pending tasks will be completed, bringing relief. Exercise extreme caution while using vehicles or machinery. Your health will improve. There might be some unhappiness due to the behaviour of your children.

  • Advice: Use machinery with caution.
  • Auspicious Colour: Cream
  • Auspicious Number: 2

Leo

Today's Situation: Your social prestige may decrease slightly. Government tasks will be delayed. There are prospects of completing tasks related to buildings and land. The outcome in legal matters will be moderate.

  • Advice: Be patient and focus on maintaining your reputation.
  • Auspicious Colour: Golden
  • Auspicious Number: 1

Virgo

Today's Situation: You will face adverse situations where something else will happen instead of what you intend to do. You will feel like 'you do one thing, and something else happens'. During this time, your spouse's support will prove helpful in solving your problems.

  • Advice: Discuss with your spouse.
  • Auspicious Colour: Yellow
  • Auspicious Number: 3

Libra

Today's Situation: Due to excessive laziness, your tasks will be completed late. You will receive support from your brothers. There are prospects of changing your house or shop. Your financial situation will see improvement.

  • Advice: Give up laziness and complete tasks on time.
  • Auspicious Colour: Pink
  • Auspicious Number: 7

Scorpio

Today's Situation: You will feel stressed due to the excess of work. Your financial situation will improve with business expansion, which is a positive aspect. Your spouse's health may decline slightly. You will get support from friends.

  • Advice: Take time out for rest amidst work.
  • Auspicious Colour: Red
  • Auspicious Number: 8

Sagittarius

Today's Situation: The family atmosphere may slightly deteriorate due to love affairs, so be cautious. Your interest in studies will increase. You will participate in social events, and your religious faith will strengthen.

  • Advice: Maintain a balance between personal relationships and family peace.
  • Auspicious Colour: Purple
  • Auspicious Number: 3

Capricorn

Today's Situation: Your day will start with happiness. Your religious faith will increase further. Meeting a worthy sage is possible. You may be busy preparing for a big event. Money will be spent on religious activities.

  • Advice: Remain active in religious and significant tasks.
  • Auspicious Colour: Blue
  • Auspicious Number: 4

Aquarius

Today's Situation: There is a possibility of a sudden large expense, so pay attention to your budget. There are prospects of changes in your business. People associated with governance and administration (government) will gain fame (popularity).

  • Advice: Control your expenses and consider business changes.
  • Auspicious Colour: Sky Blue
  • Auspicious Number: 4

Pisces

Today's Situation: Officials will be impressed by your work style and you will receive appreciation. Relations with brothers will become cordial. Your married life will be happy. There are prospects of buying a new vehicle or machinery.

  • Advice: Stay focused on your work, success will come.
  • Auspicious Colour: Sea Green
  • Auspicious Number: 9
