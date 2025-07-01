scriptDaily Horoscope, 1 July for All Zodiac Signs | Latest News | Patrika News
Astrology and Spirituality

Daily Horoscope, 1 July for All Zodiac Signs

Tarot card reader Neetika Sharma suggests that by keeping these things in mind, you can make your day better.

Jul 01, 2025 / 10:12 am

Patrika Desk

Tarot for 1 July 2025: A new month of July 2025 is starting today. According to Tarot card readings, Taurus, Gemini, Capricorn, and Aquarius are likely to receive unexpected benefits. However, for Aries, Cancer, Leo, Virgo, Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, and Pisces, the time is unfavourable. There is a possibility of financial losses, disputes, disagreements, vehicle accidents, mental stress, and increased unrest within the family. Tarot card reader Neetika Sharma tells us how the first day of July will be for each zodiac sign, from Aries to Pisces.

Aries

Tarot card readings indicate that your financial situation will appear weak, and all attempts to strengthen it will prove futile. There will be obstacles in a family event related to your mother’s side.

Taurus

Tarot card readings suggest the possibility of unexpected gains, so you can try taking risks. There will be a lack of seriousness regarding your goals.

Gemini

Tarot card readings indicate that an environment conducive to spending will be created, so you will find happiness in shopping. Also, you may benefit from an outsider or an external location.

Cancer

Tarot card readings suggest that you should focus only on your problems; getting involved in others’ problems can lead to losses. Caution is advised.

Leo

Tarot card readings indicate that you will face adverse situations in your work area. There will be some improvement in the latter half of the day, and you will be able to breathe a sigh of relief. Pay a little attention to your workplace.

Virgo

Tarot card readings suggest that disagreements and disputes with family members will increase initially. Mental unrest will occur due to decreased income and increased expenses.

Libra

Tarot card readings suggest that there may be disagreements with your spouse. Exercise caution while driving. Maintain interest in religious activities.

Scorpio

Tarot card readings indicate that your carelessness or mistake may increase unrest in your family. Pay attention to the health of your elders.

Sagittarius

Tarot card readings suggest that you may suffer from health problems and physical pain. There is also a possibility of a change of location. You may experience increased expenses and mental distress.

Capricorn

Tarot card readings indicate that this month will be mixed in terms of results. Those involved in business will continue to receive sufficient income easily. They may also have to undertake short trips for business matters.

Aquarius

Tarot card readings suggest that this is a good time to purchase a building or land. Expenses will increase in the latter half of the day, and opponents may trouble you.

Pisces

Tarot card readings indicate that your circumstances will begin to change rapidly. It will feel as if everything is against you. Mental stress may also increase.

