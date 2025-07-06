Daily Horoscope, 6 July, For All Zodiac Signs

How will the economic, social, family, and health situations of people of all zodiac signs be on 6 July, Devshayani Ekadashi? Read today's horoscope prediction.
Today's horoscope for Aries, 6 July, indicates new business contracts. Faith in religion will increase. Important tasks will be completed. Stay away from unnecessary ostentation. Some new plans will be made. Work will improve. Creative work will yield good results.
Today's horoscope for Taurus, Sunday, indicates that losses are possible on 6 July due to unintentional mistakes. There are chances of transfer and promotion in the job. Strengthen your position by acting thoughtfully. Some new plans will be made.
Today's horoscope for Gemini, 6 July 2025, indicates that family disputes will increase the stress of Geminis on Devshayani Ekadashi. There will be recognition in family and social work. There will be cooperation and support from the spouse in business. There will be progress in business. Control over diet is necessary.
Today's horoscope for Cancer indicates that decisions taken in business will be correct on Devshayani Ekadashi. The accomplishment of tasks will increase courage and valour. There will be profitable deals in business and trade. Interest in reading religious texts will increase.
Today's horoscope for Leo indicates that there will be an atmosphere of enthusiasm and excitement in the family. A plan for an auspicious event will be made in the family. Do not spend more than your income. Obey your parents, and you will succeed.
Virgos should understand the importance of the day and act accordingly. Negligence towards work will be harmful. Do not trust everyone in the workplace. Work with patience and restraint. Do not delay in making decisions in your personal life.
Libras should not work arbitrarily on Sunday. Time will be spent enjoying with friends. The workload in business will increase. Enemies may obstruct your work.
Scorpio's horoscope for 6 July indicates that you will feel tired due to work pressure. There will be a possibility of a disagreement with loved ones. There will be a happy atmosphere in the family. You will benefit from your own influence and experiences. Restraint in speech is necessary. The financial situation will be good.
Your hard work and honesty can lead to your desired promotion in your job. There will be an increase in financial investment and savings. There is a possibility of resolving business disputes, and you may receive gifts.
Be careful and do not ignore family problems. There may be adversity in business. Do not let addictions dominate you. Your habits may cause your family members to be humiliated.
Devshayani Ekadashi is an auspicious day; a wish will be fulfilled. Pay attention to your mother's health. Work will improve. Goodwill will be awakened. Relations with senior officials will be cordial. Time will be spent enjoying.
Today's horoscope for Pisces, 6 July 2025, indicates that you should stay within your limits. Do not insult your spouse's feelings. Legal disputes will be resolved in your favour. Make vastu-compliant changes in the workplace for growth in business and job.