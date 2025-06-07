Weekly Horoscope (June 8-14) For Aries to Cancer

Aries Weekly Horoscope Positive: This week is filled with good luck for Aries. The week will begin with good news. Your long-awaited wish may be fulfilled this week. The first half of the week is highly auspicious for making important career and business decisions. Any travel undertaken for work during this time will be pleasant and profitable.

Good profits will be made in business. Friends and family will provide full support and encouragement in successfully implementing business expansion plans. New sources of income will emerge, leading to an increase in accumulated wealth. Single Aries individuals may find their desired partner entering their life this week. Obstacles in the marriage of unmarried individuals will be removed.

In the middle of the week, you will have the opportunity to participate in religious and auspicious events. Love and marital relationships will remain normal this week. Negative: Aries individuals need to exercise extreme caution when interacting with others in the latter half of the week. You must understand what you say and how it is perceived. While taking care of close relationships, you must also be very careful about your health. Maintain a healthy diet during this time, otherwise, you may experience digestive problems.

Remedy: Recite Hanuman Chalisa. Lucky Number: 1, 8 Lucky Colour: Red Taurus Weekly Horoscope Positive: This week proves to be extremely auspicious for Taurus individuals. You will receive good fortune throughout the week. This week you can make a big decision in your career and business. If you have been striving for a job change for a long time, your wish may be fulfilled this week. You may get better opportunities for employment this week.

Your work will be appreciated in the workplace. There will be chances of getting a special position or honour. If you are involved in business, you will make good profits. Your reputation in the market will increase. You may get big profits from previous investments.

In the middle of the week, your closeness to people in power and government will increase. Receiving an award or honour is possible. This week, Taurus individuals will get opportunities to earn money from various sources. There is a strong possibility of making big profits from the purchase or sale of land, buildings, or other property.

In the latter half of the week, a sudden plan to visit a pilgrimage site or tourist destination may be made. During this time, students engaged in exam preparation may receive the much-awaited good news. Favourable conditions will prevail in love affairs. Good tuning will be seen with the love partner. Marital life will remain happy.

Negative: Do not make any decisions in a hurry.

Remedy: Recite Kanakadhara Stotram. Lucky Number: 2, 7 Lucky Colour: White Gemini Weekly Horoscope Positive: This week will prove to be a gateway to new opportunities in life for Gemini individuals. Those seeking employment may find their desired job this week, while those already employed may get promoted. You will receive cooperation and support from both your seniors and juniors in the workplace.

If you are striving for a career or business in a foreign country, the obstacles related to this matter will seem to be removed. Business people will be seen working hard this week, focusing entirely on their business, and the good news is that they will also get positive results for their hard work.

The latter half of the week will prove to be more beneficial for you than the first half. This week will be favourable for relationships. The arrival of a loved one at the beginning of the week will create a happy atmosphere. Picnic and party programs with family members will be made.

According to the weekly horoscope from 8 to 14 June, this week will strengthen love relationships. You will get opportunities to spend happy times with your love partner. The wishes related to the children of married people may be fulfilled. Better coordination will be maintained with the spouse.

Negative: Take care of your health while travelling.

Remedy: Recite Ganapati Atharvashirsha. Lucky Number: 3, 6 Lucky Colour: Yellow Cancer Weekly Horoscope Positive: Cancer individuals will find luck accompanying them every step of the way this week. Whatever direction you strive in, you will find the desired success. Notably, your friends and well-wishers will stand by you with their body, mind, and wealth. If you have been planning to start a new task or business for a long time, it is possible to start it this week.

This week will see an increase in your wealth and prosperity. New sources of income will emerge. In the middle of the week, the acquisition of means related to comfort and convenience is possible. There will be chances of acquiring ancestral property. During this time, long or short-distance travel is possible for work. The journey will be pleasant and will lead to expanding new relationships. If there is any dispute regarding ancestral property, it will be resolved with the help of a senior person.

In the latter half of the week, you will breathe a sigh of relief as any major concerns related to your children are resolved. This week will prove auspicious for relationships. If your relationship with your family members or love partner has deteriorated due to any reason, all misunderstandings will be cleared this week, and once again, you will be seen spending time together happily. Marital life will remain happy.

Negative: Try to mend broken relationships.

Remedy: Recite Shiva Chalisa. Lucky Number: 4 Lucky Colour: Milky White