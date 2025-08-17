Patrika LogoSwitch to Hindi

Today’s Horoscope, 17 August 2025 for All Zodiac Signs

Find out what the stars foretell today under the grace of the Sun God. Today's horoscope by Pt. Chandanshyam Narayan Vyas.

Bharat

Patrika Desk

Aug 17, 2025

Today's Horoscope (Image: AI)

Today's Horoscope, 17 August 2025: Sunday, 17 August 2025, brings new opportunities for all 12 zodiac signs, blessed by the grace of the Sun. Aries, Gemini, and Pisces will experience renewed relationships and financial gains. Taurus and Sagittarius may face some challenges. Cancer, Leo, and Capricorn can expect career and business advancements, while Virgo, Libra, and Scorpio need to focus on their health and behaviour. Aquarius will complete pending tasks with the help of others. Overall, this day offers lessons and opportunities for everyone. Let's see what Pandit Chandanshyam Narayan Vyas has to say about your stars.

Aries

New friendships will form today. Avoid trusting strangers. You will be busy with family events. Business expansion will be facilitated by bank financing. There are indications of receiving old, outstanding payments. You will gain social prestige.

Taurus

Those you considered friends may turn into adversaries. Your income will increase with the addition of a new income source. You will have the opportunity to participate in a celebratory event. Your family will fully support your work.

Gemini

Unexpected financial gains are possible today. Avoid risky ventures. Your social standing will improve. You will receive a supply order through political influence. Your influence at work will increase. Resolve family issues with tact and understanding.

Cancer

You will experience stress due to fluctuations in your child's career. Opportunities for financial gain will arise. Business progress is likely. New projects will begin. Investments will increase. Creative interests will grow.

Leo

Exercise caution in your diet; stomach problems are possible. There may be delays in property-related matters. Desired tasks will be completed. You will meet relatives. Business will thrive. You will take an interest in social work.

Virgo

Improve your habits. You may go abroad for studies. You may have to worry about others' happiness. You will acquire material comforts. Your efforts will pave the way for progress. Avoid overspending. Don't get into unnecessary arguments with others.

Libra

You will be concerned about the health of elders in the family. The acquisition of new clothes and jewellery is possible. Profitable business contracts will be signed. Your importance among subordinates will decrease. You will be distressed by family problems.

Scorpio

Stay away from pointless arguments. Mistakes will increase your adversaries. You will be busy resolving financial matters. The possibility of owning a vehicle exists. Obstacles may arise in the workplace. Travel is possible.

Sagittarius

Control your anger. Don't reveal your secrets to others; otherwise, you may face trouble. Marital happiness will decrease. Don't waste time. It is essential to try to reduce expenses. You will have the opportunity to participate in celebratory events.

Capricorn

You must be cautious about new relationships in politics. New avenues for livelihood will open up. There will be an increase in happiness and family progress. Opponents will be defeated. Your work will be appreciated at your job.

Aquarius

Pay special attention to your speech. You will need help from friends. You will benefit from minimal effort. You will be happy to complete pending tasks. Discussions on new ideas and plans are possible. Value your relationships.

Pisces

Your colleagues will be pleased with your behaviour. It's time to take flight in life. Take advantage of this. You will meet family members. Unexpected expenses are possible. You may participate in social events.

17 Aug 2025 10:13 am

