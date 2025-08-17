Today’s Horoscope, 17 August 2025 for All Zodiac Signs

Today's Horoscope, 17 August 2025: Sunday, 17 August 2025, brings new opportunities for all 12 zodiac signs, blessed by the grace of the Sun. Aries, Gemini, and Pisces will experience renewed relationships and financial gains. Taurus and Sagittarius may face some challenges. Cancer, Leo, and Capricorn can expect career and business advancements, while Virgo, Libra, and Scorpio need to focus on their health and behaviour. Aquarius will complete pending tasks with the help of others. Overall, this day offers lessons and opportunities for everyone. Let's see what Pandit Chandanshyam Narayan Vyas has to say about your stars.