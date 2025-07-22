Tarot Horoscope, 23 July 2025, for All Zodiac Signs

Horoscope, 23 July 2025: 23 July will be a special day for some zodiac signs as it marks Sawan Shivratri. Aries will have a successful journey. Taurus will see increased position and power in their job. Cancerians can expect new clothes and jewellery. Leo, Sagittarius, and Virgo will see profitable business. Pisces can expect increased reputation in their work. Learn from astrologer Shyam Narayan Vyas how the horoscope will be for each sign, from Aries to Pisces.
Your career aspirations will seem to be realised. Maintain the pace of work in the workplace. A journey undertaken for business purposes will be successful. Avoid using harsh words with family members.
Today will be a favourable day. There is a possibility of meeting a loved one. Health will improve. You will get a chance to speak your mind. You will be alert towards your work. Disputes may arise in the family due to romantic entanglements. There will be expenditure on precious items.
You will be busy with household chores. The day is auspicious for those involved in the bullion trade. Position and power will increase in your job. You will receive respect in society. New opportunities may arise in your career.
You tend to be swayed easily by others. You will be victorious in professional competition. There will be new partnerships. There will be worry about family problems. There are indications of receiving new clothes and jewellery.
Do not waste time. The possibility of vehicle comfort exists. Change your working methods. Marriage proposals will create enthusiasm. Your reputation will increase due to relatives. Business will be profitable.
Tomorrow's Horoscope: Virgo (Kanya Rashi ka Rashifal)
People at the workplace will be impressed by your words. You may have to help friends. Do not engage in any transactions with anyone today. There are indications of unexpected profit in business. Pending work will be completed on time. Expenditure will exceed income.
Friends will help in completing a particular task. Your decisions will cause dissatisfaction in the family. There will be a lack of enthusiasm. Time will be spent on home decoration.
You are hesitant to reveal a secret to your family members. There will be tension with colleagues at the workplace. Marital life will be pleasant. There will be worry about expenses. Excessive enthusiasm for social work may spoil things.
Your intelligence will lead to progress in business. Difficulties can be overcome with intelligence and wit. There may be a religious journey. Drive your vehicle carefully. There will be financial gain. Mental anxiety may increase.
The mind will be happy. There may be some obstacles in the government sector, but your connections will get the work done. Stay away from criticising others. Marriage proposals for children will be successful.
You will be successful in marriage discussions. Plans for auspicious events will be made. Social status will increase. After many days, you will be able to find time for yourself today.
Your irregular diet will worsen your health. There is a possibility of a disagreement with someone in the family; remain calm. You will benefit from old relationships. Increased reputation in the workplace is possible. The acquisition of clothes and jewellery is possible.