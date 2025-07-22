Tarot Horoscope, 23 July 2025, for All Zodiac Signs

Horoscope, 23 July 2025: 23 July will be a special day for some zodiac signs as it marks Sawan Shivratri. Aries will have a successful journey. Taurus will see increased position and power in their job. Cancerians can expect new clothes and jewellery. Leo, Sagittarius, and Virgo will see profitable business. Pisces can expect increased reputation in their work. Learn from astrologer Shyam Narayan Vyas how the horoscope will be for each sign, from Aries to Pisces.