Today’s Horoscope, 3 August 2025 for All Zodiac Signs

Today's Horoscope 3 August 2025: 3 August is the Navami Tithi of Shravan Shukla Paksha and a Sunday. It brings a mixed day for all zodiac signs. Aries will see an improvement in their financial situation. Gemini is a good time to start a new business. Leo will find new business deals beneficial. Taurus will have good fortune on their side. For Scorpio, obstacles to incoming money will be removed. Sagittarius will find new avenues for earning money. Aquarius may gain fame through new contacts. There are indications of business expansion. Astrologer Pt. Chandanshyam Narayan Vyas tells us what the day holds.