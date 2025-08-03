Today’s Horoscope, 3 August 2025 for All Zodiac Signs

Today's Horoscope 3 August 2025: 3 August is the Navami Tithi of Shravan Shukla Paksha and a Sunday. It brings a mixed day for all zodiac signs. Aries will see an improvement in their financial situation. Gemini is a good time to start a new business. Leo will find new business deals beneficial. Taurus will have good fortune on their side. For Scorpio, obstacles to incoming money will be removed. Sagittarius will find new avenues for earning money. Aquarius may gain fame through new contacts. There are indications of business expansion. Astrologer Pt. Chandanshyam Narayan Vyas tells us what the day holds.
Due to some of your habits, you have created some distance from your loved ones. If you improve your nature and behaviour in time, it will be good for you. Your financial situation will improve and you will meet some new people.
Your relationship with family members will become even more loving. At work, you may be attracted to someone. Fortune will be on your side. Whatever work you do, do it with full confidence and dedication; you will surely succeed.
This is a good time to start a new business. You may experience an ear ailment. Avoid unnecessary disputes; they can cause harm. There are indications of a job change. Those involved in politics may achieve desired success.
There is every hope that your stalled financial matters will be resolved. Those whom you once helped may now oppose you. You will be happy to get the job of your choice. There is a possibility of spending on comforts. You may experience some mental unease.
Your ideological differences will be resolved. You will get a chance to tell someone what's on your mind. New business deals will be beneficial. Pending work may take some time to complete. An auspicious expense is possible.
Forget the past and make a fresh start in your relationships. Your progress may upset your opponents. Due to politics, your enemies will try every possible way to harm you.
Your honour and respect in society will increase. You have some doubts about something, which is causing you some stress. There is some doubt about getting back the borrowed money. Friends will prove helpful in your work. The journey will be pleasant.
Your colleagues at work may be envious of your success. You will be worried about delays in work. Using new technology in business will benefit you. There may be a quarrel with sisters. Obstacles to incoming money will be removed.
Your time will be spent in a religious atmosphere. New avenues for earning money will open up. There may be concern about your mother's health. The outline of an auspicious event in the family will be made. You will have a conversation with friends on an important issue.
You will try your best to complete your pending work and plans. There may be stress due to illness, but don't worry, trust in your God. Everything will be in your favour. You will get full support from your spouse.
Think carefully before investing money in new schemes. Land-related matters related to old disputes will remain pending. Your enemies will be defeated. New contacts can bring you fame. There are indications of business expansion.
Before starting any new work, be sure to consult experienced and elderly people. Be careful when investing money. You are easily swayed by others; try to be more mature. You may have to take a loan for studies.