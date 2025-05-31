scriptDaily Horoscope for All Zodiac Signs, 31 May 2025 | Latest News | Patrika News
Daily Horoscope for All Zodiac Signs, 31 May 2025

Saturday brings good fortune for some zodiac signs, while others face challenges. Find out who will receive fortune’s favour in today’s horoscope for 31 May.

May 31, 2025 / 10:28 am

Patrika Desk

Ujjain astrologer Pt Chandan Shyam Narayan Vyas presents the daily horoscope for 31 May 2025. It outlines the income, career, financial life, and family life prospects for individuals of all zodiac signs, from Aries to Pisces. Read today’s horoscope for Saturday.

Aries

Today’s Aries horoscope for 31 May suggests that whatever you do, do it wholeheartedly. Interest in religious activities will increase. You will receive encouragement from people. Relationships will strengthen. You will spend time with friends. Abandon bad company, otherwise, you will suffer losses.

Taurus

Today’s Taurus horoscope for Saturday indicates that those at your workplace who disliked you will praise your work. You will need someone’s help to complete your tasks today. Do not offer your opinion without being asked.

Gemini

Today’s Gemini horoscope suggests that stress is constantly increasing. It would be better to go for a trip somewhere. Your loved ones need you. You will spend on entertainment. You will be worried about changes in your father’s behaviour.

Cancer

Today’s Cancer horoscope suggests that you may get entangled in an unnecessary dispute. There is an urgent need to change your mindset. There will be obstacles to progress. You may hear some good news. The journey will be pleasant.

Leo

Today’s Leo horoscope for 31 May suggests that you are planning to change jobs. Work may be done through someone’s recommendation. Investment of accumulated funds will be profitable. Relationships will weaken if you fall for someone’s persuasion. The possibility of happiness from children exists.

Virgo

Today’s Virgo horoscope for 31 May 2025 suggests that you will feel sad at the beginning of Saturday. You will have a curiosity to understand a particular subject. Appreciate the work done by your subordinates; you will benefit from it.

Libra

Today’s Libra horoscope for 31 May 2025 suggests that you will win in disputed matters on Saturday. You will learn something new. Personal matters related to life may come to light today. There will be a lack of enthusiasm in the job.

Scorpio

Today’s Scorpio horoscope for 31 May 2025 suggests that you will be successful in the competition on Saturday. There may be disagreements with your life partner. Be honest about your work. You will be disappointed by not getting the desired response in life.

Sagittarius

Today’s Sagittarius horoscope indicates that those born under this sign will be disappointed by negative thinking. You will lose control over yourself. There may be disagreements with friends. There are chances of loss of life at the workplace. Strengthen your faith.

Capricorn

Today’s Capricorn horoscope for 31 May 2025 suggests that you are unhappy with your profession. The situation will become favourable with time. Your spouse’s behaviour will boost your morale. A situation may arise where you need to take a loan.

Aquarius

Today’s Aquarius horoscope for Saturday suggests that you should help those in need. Plans for auspicious events will be made. You will participate in political events. Monetary transactions are possible. Pay attention to your diet. Your health may deteriorate.

Pisces

Today’s Pisces horoscope for 31 May suggests that those under this sign will be busy with household chores on Saturday. Students will be worried about their results. Guests may arrive. You will resolve land and property issues. Do not make wrong decisions in the pursuit of money.

