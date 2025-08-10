Horoscope Today, 10 August 2025 for All Zodiac Signs

Horoscope Today, 10 August 2025: Today is the 1st day of the Krishna Paksha of Bhadrapada and a Sunday. Until 12:02 AM, the Shobhan Yoga is auspicious for Aries to start new ventures. Cancers will succeed through hard work. Leos will see an increase in wealth, respect, fame, and glory. Virgos may succeed in competitive exams. Scorpios will see an increase in income. For Sagittarians, there are chances of promotion at work. Capricorns may receive stalled funds. For Aquarians, it's a good time to invest in property. Learn about the horoscope from Aries to Virgo from astrologer Pt. Chandanshyam Narayan Vyas.