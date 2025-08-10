Horoscope Today, 10 August 2025 for All Zodiac Signs

Horoscope Today, 10 August 2025: Today is the 1st day of the Krishna Paksha of Bhadrapada and a Sunday. Until 12:02 AM, the Shobhan Yoga is auspicious for Aries to start new ventures. Cancers will succeed through hard work. Leos will see an increase in wealth, respect, fame, and glory. Virgos may succeed in competitive exams. Scorpios will see an increase in income. For Sagittarians, there are chances of promotion at work. Capricorns may receive stalled funds. For Aquarians, it's a good time to invest in property. Learn about the horoscope from Aries to Virgo from astrologer Pt. Chandanshyam Narayan Vyas.
Those you consider your own are not shying away from criticizing you. Attempts to avoid conflict in partnerships will be successful. Be gentle in conversation. It is an auspicious time to start a new project. There will be a desire for business expansion.
Lucky Number: 9, 18, 27
Lucky Colour: Red, Saffron
Remedy: Recite Hanuman Chalisa.
Due to your arbitrariness and negligence, a good plan may slip away. Government matters may be resolved in your favour. Sweet behaviour will resolve family problems. Marital bliss will be experienced.
Lucky Number: 6, 15, 24
Lucky Colour: Pink, White
Remedy: Donate white sweets on Friday.
Pending business matters will be completed. The unemployed will find jobs. Young people may have to go abroad for studies. Emotional relationships can turn into relationships. Income is possible.
Lucky Number: 5, 14, 23
Lucky Colour: Green, Light Blue
Remedy: Worship Lord Ganesha and offer Durva grass.
You will make a special identity through your eloquence and efficiency. A family outing will be planned. Essential work being delayed will cause stress. Meeting a loved one will be pleasant. Success will be achieved through hard work.
Lucky Number: 2, 11, 20
Lucky Colour: Cream, White
Remedy: Perform abhishekam of Lord Shiva.
The day will begin auspiciously. Family life will be happy. There will be an increase in household goods. There will be an increase in wealth, respect, fame, and glory. Support from the government will be received. There are chances of transfer and departmental changes.
Lucky Number: 1, 10, 19
Lucky Colour: Golden, Orange
Remedy: Offer water to the Sun God.
Those who have self-confidence will easily complete all tasks. Difficult tasks will be easily accomplished through hard work. Instead of blaming others, address your shortcomings. Success in competitive exams is possible. Plans for business expansion will be made.
Lucky Number: 5, 14, 23
Lucky Colour: Green, Brown
Remedy: Feed green fodder to a cow.
Work will be successful with the help of your father. The responsibilities towards children will be fulfilled. The labour undertaken will be fruitful. Stress may be experienced due to subordinate employees or brothers, neighbours, etc. Avoid revealing your secrets to others.
Lucky Number: 6, 15, 24
Lucky Colour: White, Light Blue
Remedy: Worship Goddess Lakshmi and offer her a lotus flower.
You may become a victim of politics from your loved ones. Popularity will increase in social life. Exercise caution in transactions. Relationships with your spouse will be strong. Respect the feelings of elders. Income will increase.
Lucky Number: 9, 18, 27
Lucky Colour: Red, Dark Maroon
Remedy: Light a lamp at Hanumanji's temple on Tuesday.
You will be busy with family events. There are chances of promotion at work. Instead of panicking over small problems, work with courage. Travel is possible.
Lucky Number: 3, 12, 21
Lucky Colour: Yellow, Golden
Remedy: Worship Lord Vishnu on Thursday and apply turmeric tilak.
There are chances of resolving entangled family matters. There is a possibility of receiving stalled funds. Avoid interfering in others' affairs; take everyone's advice in group work. Health will remain good.
Lucky Number: 8, 17, 26
Lucky Colour: Black, Dark Blue
Remedy: Offer mustard oil at Shani Dev's temple on Saturday.
You don't care what people think of what you do. Due to office work, you won't be able to pay attention to household chores. Lend money thoughtfully. Personal relationships will be sweet. It's the right time to invest in property. You will trap your opponents in their own schemes.
Lucky Number: 4, 13, 22
Lucky Colour: Dark Blue, Purple
Remedy: Help the poor and needy.
You will win the hearts of your superiors with your behaviour. Money will be spent on business plans. Relief will be obtained from the resolution of government matters. You will not be able to make decisions due to stress. Spend your time peacefully.
Lucky Number: 3, 12, 21
Lucky Colour: Yellow, Sea Green
Remedy: Worship a banana tree on Thursday.