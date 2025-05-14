scriptToday’s Horoscope for All Zodiac Signs | Latest News | Patrika News
Astrology and Spirituality

Today’s Horoscope for All Zodiac Signs

Today’s horoscope for Wednesday, 14 May, predicts an increase in income for the Gemini sign. Read on to find out what the day holds for the other zodiac signs.

May 14, 2025 / 10:20 am

Patrika Desk

This horoscope provides predictions for all zodiac signs from Aries to Pisces for Wednesday, 14 May 2025, covering income, social, and economic aspects. Pandit Chandan Shyam Narayan Vyas, an astrologer from Ujjain, presents the predictions.

Aries

According to the Aries horoscope for 14 May, several pending tasks will remain incomplete on Wednesday. Efforts towards financial growth will be unsuccessful. Business ventures will not be successful. Avoid frivolous conversations. There will be criticism in social matters.

Taurus

The Taurus horoscope for 14 May suggests you will be unhappy with your children’s actions. The situation in business and employment will be moderate. Sudden obstacles will cause mental distress. Understand the importance of hard work. Avoid arguments and disputes.

Gemini

The Gemini horoscope for Wednesday, 14 May, indicates that obstacles in studies will be overcome. New sources of livelihood will be established. Relationships with influential people will improve. There will be an inclination towards the arts. New contracts will be signed in business. There are prospects for an increase in income.

Cancer

The Cancer horoscope for Wednesday, 14 May 2025, suggests that this is a favourable time for those seeking marriage. There will be concerns about children. Enemies will try to damage your reputation. Business problems will cause mental distress.

Leo

According to the Leo horoscope, Wednesday will begin auspiciously. There is a possibility of happiness from children. There will be joy from professional success. Responsibilities will be handled efficiently. There are prospects for important journeys. Happiness, peace, and prosperity will increase.

Virgo

The Virgo horoscope advises controlling anger and avoiding unnecessary arguments. You may face financial difficulties. Stay away from unnecessary show and ostentation. Self-confidence will increase. Travel is possible.

Libra

The Libra horoscope for 14 May indicates that the day will begin with new resolutions. There will be joy from professional success. Your decisions will be correct. There are prospects for purchasing a vehicle. Family life will be happy. There will be a feeling of auspiciousness.

Scorpio

According to the Scorpio horoscope for 14 May, you have been wanting to share your feelings with someone for many days. Your child’s progress will increase your happiness. Planned tasks will be completed. Intellectual contemplation will remove anxieties. Business will go well. Don’t blindly follow others.

Sagittarius

The Sagittarius horoscope for Wednesday suggests an opportunity to spend time with parents. The support of an acquaintance will resolve your problems. The situation in business and work will be satisfactory. You will find relief from any worries.

Capricorn

According to the Capricorn horoscope, think before you speak. Avoid lying. You will have to control your vices. There will be prospects for buying things that bring happiness. You will achieve significant success in past endeavours. Travel is possible.

Aquarius

The Aquarius horoscope indicates that you are currently irritable. It is essential for you to change your behaviour. Domestic conflicts will increase. You will suffer from stomach-related ailments.

Pisces

The Pisces horoscope suggests that you will receive support from family members. You will receive financial assistance from friends. There will be peace and happiness in the family. Favourable results will come from children. Business will go well. Avoid overspending.

