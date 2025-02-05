scriptHoroscope Today, 5 February: Financial Boost for Aries, Gemini and 3 Other Signs—Find Out What’s in Store for You | Horoscope Today, 5 February: Financial Boost for Aries, Gemini and 3 Other Signs—Find Out What's in Store for You | Latest News | Patrika News
Astrology and Spirituality

Horoscope for Today, 5 February: Bhishma Ashtami on 5 February brings great fortune for people of 5 zodiac signs. According to the daily horoscope, Wednesday will improve the financial condition of those under these 5 signs. Find out what the future holds for you this Wednesday with Pandit Chandan Shyam Narayan.

BharatFeb 05, 2025 / 09:54 am

Patrika Desk

Today’s Horoscope: Find out about your income prospects, health, and more in today’s horoscope for Wednesday.

Aries

According to today’s horoscope for Aries, February 5th, those born under this sign may suffer losses due to their stubborn behaviour on Wednesday. On the occasion of Bhishma Ashtami, ongoing financial difficulties in business will end. Love affairs may create tension within the family. Excessive spending could disrupt the household budget.

Today’s Horoscope: Taurus

Today’s horoscope for Taurus, February 5th, predicts that long-standing family disputes will end on Wednesday. The acquisition of new clothes and jewellery is possible, but excessive laziness may cause delays in completing tasks.

Today’s Horoscope: Gemini

According to today’s horoscope for Gemini, February 5th, ongoing disputes in business will persist on Wednesday. However, the financial situation will improve, and religious faith will increase. Travel is indicated, but you may be unhappy with your children’s actions.

Today’s Horoscope: Cancer

Today’s horoscope for Cancer, February 5th, suggests that financial arrangements for house or shop construction will be smooth on Wednesday. However, Cancerians may be unhappy with the behaviour of their employees on Bhishma Ashtami, and there may be disagreements with friends. Avoid lending money; travel is indicated.

Today’s Horoscope: Leo

According to the daily horoscope for Leo, February 5th, avoid acting without thinking; attention to health is necessary. Disagreements with friends are possible, but obstacles to progress will be removed. You will seek mental peace.

Today’s Horoscope: Virgo

The daily horoscope for Virgo, February 5th, predicts a resolution to long-standing family problems. You will be worried about changes in your spouse’s behaviour. Disagreements with your father are possible, but your legal position will be strong.

Today’s Horoscope: Libra (Daily Horoscope Libra)

The daily horoscope for Libra, Wednesday, February 5th, suggests that the family atmosphere may deteriorate at the beginning of the day. Solutions to financial problems in business will be found; this is a favourable time for those involved in property-related work.

Today’s Horoscope: Scorpio

According to Wednesday’s horoscope for Scorpio, February 5th, be cautious during transactions. Despite hard work and dedication, lack of success in the workplace may cause disappointment. Social prestige may decline, but the financial situation will remain stable.

Today’s Horoscope: Sagittarius

Wednesday’s horoscope for Sagittarius, February 5th, indicates a financially strong day. Solutions will be found for problems in your children’s careers. Success in love affairs will bring happiness. Tasks will be completed with the help of friends.

Today’s Horoscope: Capricorn

Wednesday’s horoscope for Capricorn, February 5th, advises against neglecting your health; social prestige will increase. Arranging loans for business expansion will be easy; this is an achievement-filled time for those working in politics.

Today’s Horoscope: Aquarius

According to the Aquarius horoscope for Wednesday, February 5th, avoid misusing your authority; your relationship with your parents will be good. Ongoing disagreements with siblings will end, but delays in your children’s marriages will cause stress. Religious faith will increase.

Today’s Horoscope: Pisces

According to Wednesday’s horoscope, February 5th, Pisces will see an improvement in their health, and meetings with prominent political leaders are possible. Family problems will cause stress, and there will be expenses on home décor.

#Rashifal-2025 so far we know

