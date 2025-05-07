scriptHoroscope for All Signs on 7 May | Horoscope Today: All Signs on 7 May | Latest News | Patrika News
Astrology and Spirituality

Horoscope for All Signs on 7 May

7 May 2025 could bring good fortune for five zodiac signs. Find out your future in today’s horoscope with Pt. Chandan Shyam Narayan.

May 07, 2025 / 11:32 am

Patrika Desk

Horoscope Today: According to the daily horoscope, if your zodiac sign is Aries, you may face obstacles in official matters. You can find remedies in today’s horoscope. Similarly, read on to find out what the future holds for Libra, Aquarius, and other zodiac signs in today’s daily predictions.

Aries

According to the horoscope for 7 May 2025, a promotion at work is possible. However, you may encounter obstacles in official matters. Beware of someone who doesn’t want you to succeed. There will be concerns regarding your child’s education. Vastu-compliant changes at home will be very beneficial.

Taurus

You may be betrayed by loved ones. Documents related to loans may get stuck. There is a possibility of a major incident at the workplace; be cautious. Plans will remain incomplete.

Gemini

This is not the time for entertainment; focus on your career. Due to busyness, work may remain incomplete today. Beneficial opportunities may arise today. The possibility of vehicle happiness exists.

Cancer

There are chances of a sudden journey. You need to change your mindset. Be humble in your behaviour. You will benefit at work with the support of your spouse. Those involved in the gold and silver trade can earn good profits.

Leo

Leos should be cautious in transactions. Someone may betray your trust today. Progress will be made in stalled tasks. Money will be spent on shop and building repairs. Cloth merchants can make huge profits.

Virgo

Interest in religious rituals will bring you progress. Confidence will increase. Enemies will be defeated. Marriage discussions may materialize. You will get an opportunity to join a special group.

Libra

Settlement of ancestral property is possible today. Your own family members may want to distance you from the family. Guests may arrive today. Expand your business abroad for profit.

Scorpio

New contracts may be signed today. The land you have purchased will be very fruitful. You may have to help friends today. Be careful with money transactions today. The time is auspicious.

Sagittarius

Now or never. When will you become serious about your work? Take care in time. Your mother’s health will improve. You may experience some stomach problems today.

Capricorn

There may be obstacles in smoothly running tasks. Land and building deals may happen today. Relations with neighbours will improve. Leave unnecessary worries and contemplate the divine; it will be beneficial.

Aquarius

The day will begin happily. Some interesting information may be received today. Be cautious, as someone you trust may harm you. The enemy group will be active. Travel is possible.

Pisces

You will be sad due to not getting the desired work. Contact with a specific person will speed up the work. There may be family discord. Save money in time.

