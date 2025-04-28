scriptHoroscope Today, April 28th | Latest News | Patrika News
Astrology and Spirituality

Horoscope Today, April 28th

Today’s Horoscope: Monday is astrologically significant, with Gemini natives experiencing particularly auspicious circumstances. They can expect new opportunities in business. Pandit Chandan Shyam Narayan provides today’s horoscope offering insights into the fortunes of all zodiac signs.

Apr 28, 2025 / 10:37 am

Patrika Desk

Daily Horoscope: 28 April 2025 horoscope indicates that the stars will be high for many zodiac signs on Monday. To know how the income, family and economic life of all 12 zodiac signs will be, read today’s horoscope 28 April 2025.

Aries

Your skillful behaviour will be praised. You will receive clothes and jewellery. Interest in creative work will increase. There may be a dispute with siblings. Stop interfering in the personal lives of others. You need to change your thinking.

Taurus

Despite a slow start, you will succeed in your work. There will be expansion in business. In life, deceptions are easily found, but opportunities are not, make the most of your time. The time is excellent.

Gemini

This is a successful time. You will be unhappy with your child’s actions. Today will be spent completing important tasks. Travel is possible. New opportunities in business will bring profits.

Cancer

Your closest people do not want you to progress, be cautious and do your work with complete honesty. Beware of backstabbers. A dispute will arise at the workplace. Financial matters will be resolved.

Leo

Health may deteriorate. There are chances of buying electrical appliances. Use vehicles and machinery carefully. Obstacles may come in government work.

Virgo

According to today’s Virgo horoscope, you are eagerly waiting for someone’s reply. There are chances of a job change. Students will succeed through the use of technology. There is a possibility of dental problems. The fruits of labour will not be favourable.

Libra

The present time is auspicious. Control your speech. Work in progress may get spoiled. Change your thinking, not try to change others. Control your anger. Worship of the deity will be helpful.

Scorpio

Getting angry over small things can be harmful to you. The work you have wanted to do for many days will be done by someone else today. Enemies may prevail.

Sagittarius

Health will improve. You will be worried about your future. Many thoughts will come to mind. There will be progress in business. Land and building related matters will be resolved in your favour. Government related work will become easy. Travel is possible.

Capricorn

There may be a dispute with your child. You are worried about livelihood. Time is auspicious for marriageable individuals. You will want to expand your business. The acquisition of vehicle comfort is possible.

Aquarius

Telling everyone what’s on your mind will only harm you. Money will be spent on comforts. Your opponents will be unhappy with your progress. Your cleverness will impress your superiors. There are chances of going abroad.

Pisces

Loss is possible due to your fickle nature. Listen to the words of your elders, their experience will prove beneficial for you. Don’t rush into making marital decisions. Business travel is possible.

