scriptHoroscope Today, June 1st, 2025 for All Zodiac Signs | Latest News | Patrika News
Tafe MF Logo
AI petition

Support

Astrology and Spirituality

Horoscope Today, June 1st, 2025 for All Zodiac Signs

Which zodiac signs will be lucky on Sunday, and who might face difficulties? Read today’s horoscope for Sunday, June 1st, 2025.

Jun 01, 2025 / 10:36 am

Patrika Desk

Today’s Horoscope Career 1 June 2025: The daily horoscope suggests that on Sunday, June 1st, the financial situation of Aries and Sagittarius individuals may improve. While some signs may face difficulties, others may receive good fortune. To know the future of your zodiac sign, read today’s Sunday horoscope.

Aries

Sunday will be a day full of energy and enthusiasm for Aries. New business relationships will be established, and a meeting with an old friend is possible. The financial situation will be strong.

Taurus

Due to family tension, you may not want to do anything further; worry will increase. Due to lack of self-confidence, there will be obstacles in completing tasks.

Gemini

Due to a busy routine, do not ignore your health; you will be unhappy with the behaviour of your siblings. Success will be achieved in politics, and a new strategy will be successful in business. The judicial side will be strong.

Cancer

New contacts will be established. Be patient and make decisions thoughtfully. The family atmosphere will be unfavourable due to a lack of harmony with the father. There will be difficulty in making marital decisions due to a love affair.

Leo

You will get the opportunity to spend time with family members; people will be unhappy with your work at the workplace; the relationship and behaviour with your spouse will improve.

Virgo

You will achieve success based on your skills and experience. Spiritual knowledge will increase; there is a possibility of a sudden large expense. There will be expenses due to illness; vehicle comfort is possible.

Libra

Complete the work on time; time will be spent in fun and enjoyment. Do not misuse your rights; keep an eye on your children’s activities. The day will be full of excitement for you.

Scorpio

On Sunday, you will have to work harder. Due to work commitments, personal work will be affected; you will get a chance to spend time with your loved ones. According to today’s horoscope, the judicial side will be strong.

Sagittarius

Personal tasks will be completed on time; you may receive some unpleasant news. Disagreements with colleagues at the workplace are possible. You will be distracted due to mental stress; the financial situation will improve.

Capricorn

You can make a big decision; do not interfere in the personal matters of others. You will amaze people with your skills. You will achieve success in love affairs; the financial situation will be moderate.

Aquarius

Social prestige will increase; planned tasks will be completed. The mind will be happy on Sunday. You will receive delicious food. You will receive the company of a saint. Today’s time will be auspicious.

Pisces

Do not weaken your relationships by listening to others; control your anger. Distances from family members will increase; there are chances of a job change.

#Rashifal-2025 so far we know

Horoscope Today, June 1st, 2025 for All Zodiac Signs - image

Horoscope Today, June 1st, 2025 for All Zodiac Signs

Libra June Horoscope 2025: Career Soars, Fortunate Month Ahead - image

Libra June Horoscope 2025: Career Soars, Fortunate Month Ahead

Weekly Horoscope for Libra to Pisces - image

Weekly Horoscope for Libra to Pisces

Weekly Tarot Horoscope for Aries to Virgo - image

Weekly Tarot Horoscope for Aries to Virgo

Libra Weekly Horoscope: Next 7 Days Favourable, Find Out Your Future - image

Libra Weekly Horoscope: Next 7 Days Favourable, Find Out Your Future

Aquarius Weekly Horoscope - image

Aquarius Weekly Horoscope

Aquarius Daily Horoscope, 31 May 2025 - image

Aquarius Daily Horoscope, 31 May 2025

Daily Horoscope for All Zodiac Signs, 31 May 2025 - image

Daily Horoscope for All Zodiac Signs, 31 May 2025

June 2025 Monthly Horoscope for Libra to Pisces - image

June 2025 Monthly Horoscope for Libra to Pisces

Daily Horoscope for All Zodiac Signs on 29th May - image

Daily Horoscope for All Zodiac Signs on 29th May

News / Astrology and Spirituality / Horoscope Today, June 1st, 2025 for All Zodiac Signs

whatsapp-logo

Join our WhatsApp Channel

google news

Also Read

Thailand’s Opal Suchata Chuangsri, a Breast Cancer Survivor, Crowned Miss World 2025

Entertainment

Thailand’s Opal Suchata Chuangsri, a Breast Cancer Survivor, Crowned Miss World 2025

in 5 hours

Torrential Rains Cause Havoc: Floods in Six States Claim 28 Lives, IMD Issues Red Alert

National News

Torrential Rains Cause Havoc: Floods in Six States Claim 28 Lives, IMD Issues Red Alert

in 5 hours

Rajasthan: 10.4 Million to Receive Free Smart Meters

Special

Rajasthan: 10.4 Million to Receive Free Smart Meters

in 4 hours

'Bhool Chuk Maaf' Achieves Break-Even on Day 9

Entertainment

'Bhool Chuk Maaf' Achieves Break-Even on Day 9

in 4 hours

Latest Astrology and Spirituality

Libra June Horoscope 2025: Career Soars, Fortunate Month Ahead

Astrology and Spirituality

Libra June Horoscope 2025: Career Soars, Fortunate Month Ahead

13 hours ago

Weekly Horoscope for Libra to Pisces

Astrology and Spirituality

Weekly Horoscope for Libra to Pisces

13 hours ago

Weekly Tarot Horoscope for Aries to Virgo

Astrology and Spirituality

Weekly Tarot Horoscope for Aries to Virgo

13 hours ago

Libra Weekly Horoscope: Next 7 Days Favourable, Find Out Your Future

Astrology and Spirituality

Libra Weekly Horoscope: Next 7 Days Favourable, Find Out Your Future

14 hours ago

loader
Copyright © 2025 Patrika Group. All Rights Reserved.