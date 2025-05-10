Today’s Horoscope for All Signs

Taurus According to today’s Taurus horoscope for May 10th, your efforts will lead to increased prestige. There are chances of meeting friends, and enemies will be defeated. Maintain peace at home. Maintain humility in your behaviour.

Gemini According to Gemini’s horoscope for May 10th, 2025, there will be fear of loss in financial investments. Mother’s health will increase worry. There are chances of financial gain today. Opportunities to go abroad will be available.

Cancer According to Cancer’s horoscope for May 10th, 2025, your carelessness may lead to fear of illness and suffering. There is a possibility of loss from acting without thinking. Old disputes may resurface. Donate fruits to the poor today.

Leo According to today’s Leo horoscope for May 10th, 2025, you will be troubled by obstacles in your work. Patience will be key today. The possibility of profit in financial investments is low. Health will be weak. Avoid borrowing and lending today.

Virgo Today’s Virgo horoscope for Saturday indicates that your correct strategy will defeat enemies. Enthusiasm will increase. Financial gains will increase with proper guidance. The arrival of guests is possible. Libra Today’s Libra horoscope for Saturday, May 10th, 2025, indicates the possibility of increased respect and prestige in society. There will be fear of enemies. Loved ones will be dissatisfied. Money will be spent on auspicious events. Blessings from saints will be received.

Scorpio Today’s Scorpio horoscope for Saturday, May 10th, 2025, indicates that favourable timing will help in accomplishing tasks. There are chances of business profits. Changes in the residence according to Vastu will be beneficial; there is a possibility of old ailments resurfacing, be cautious.

Sagittarius According to Saturday’s Sagittarius horoscope for May 10th, you will impress people with your skills. There are chances of obstacles in construction work. Health will be moderate. Unnecessary expenses will increase. There are chances of travel.

Capricorn According to Saturday’s Capricorn horoscope, understand the meaningfulness of the day and work towards your goals. Opportunities for profit in business are arising. Patience is needed in personal relationships. You are weak-hearted. Aquarius According to Saturday’s Aquarius horoscope, long-standing difficulties will be resolved. There are chances of financial gain. Enemies will remain quiet seeing your dominance. You will meet old friends. Skill in behaviour needs to be developed.