Jupiter Transit 2025: Five Zodiac Signs to Face Disruption

According to Prayagraj astrologer Ashutosh Varshneya, the Jupiter transit in Gemini can bring ups and downs in the lives of people belonging to Aries, Virgo, Scorpio, Capricorn, and Pisces zodiac signs. Some may face tension regarding jobs, businesses, and finances, while others may experience a disruption in their family peace and happiness. Let’s understand how Jupiter will influence these zodiac signs for a year.

Effect of Jupiter Transit on Aries The Guru Gochar 2025 is happening in Gemini, and this event may increase laziness in the behaviour of Aries individuals. This will make it difficult for them to focus on work. They may appear to procrastinate, which could lead to losses. Problems will increase in jobs and businesses. It will be necessary to remain vigilant to avoid this. There will also be ups and downs in relationships with siblings.

During this period, income will remain normal, but increasing expenses may disrupt the budget. Over-enthusiasm in work can be detrimental. It would be best to avoid taking risks during this period and make decisions after careful consideration. If your zodiac sign is Aries, chant the mantra “Om Namoh Bhagwate Vasudevay Namah:” 108 times daily and donate yellow clothes to the needy for relief.

Virgo Individuals Need to be Alert in Business If your zodiac sign is Virgo, the coming time is going to be quite challenging for you. After the Guru Rashi Parivartan in Gemini, Virgo individuals may have to face problems related to business. During this period, those associated with government work, governance, and administration will have to be more cautious. Do not shirk responsibilities in the workplace; try to complete them properly.

During this time, Virgo individuals will be seen trying more for savings. However, the expected success is unlikely. Behave well with family members, otherwise, it can lead to domestic discord. Refrain from doing things that could damage your reputation. More effort will have to be made to maintain marital life. Light a ghee lamp for Lord Vishnu in the temple every Sunday and chant his name.

Effect of Jupiter Transit on Scorpio, Pay Attention to Health For Scorpio individuals, Jupiter’s transit in Gemini is not auspicious. Obstacles will come in the way of work during this time. Ongoing work may stop. Even if religious activities are liked, it will be difficult to avoid financial problems. One will have to be cautious in transactions. Efforts will have to be made to prevent financial losses, and extravagance will also have to be curbed.

Health will also remain a challenge during this time. If you are already ill, be extra cautious. Pay special attention to your diet; include yoga and pranayama in your routine. Do not share your confidential matters with anyone during this time, otherwise, your reputation may be harmed. There will also be problems in marital life. Scorpio natives should recite the Shri Ram Raksha Stotra every Thursday.

Capricorn’s Opponents Will Gain Strength For Capricorn individuals, Jupiter in Gemini does not seem to give auspicious results. Opponents may become active during this time. Laziness may increase, and there may be ups and downs in business. One may have to face problems related to the stomach or heart. Your efforts may not receive the expected appreciation in the family. If a situation of dispute arises, remain patient. During this period, Capricorn individuals should worship a banana plant every Thursday and offer jaggery and chana dal.

Jupiter Transit Will Bring Discontent to Pisces Homes The period of Jupiter transit can bring unrest to the lives of Pisces individuals. There may be a lack of harmony among family members. Petty arguments can lead to mental stress, which must be avoided. There will be more running around in the workplace.

One may have to face problems related to property, etc. One will have to take care of the mother’s health. Attempts to acquire wealth will sometimes be successful and sometimes unsuccessful. However, if you proceed thoughtfully, you can achieve success. Pisces individuals should chant the mantra “Om Brihm Brihspatay Namah:” on Thursdays for benefit.