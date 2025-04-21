Jupiter's Accelerated Transit: Fortune Favours Four Zodiac Signs Until 2032

Virgo The accelerated Jupiter is entering the tenth house for Virgo. This may make you feel less comfortable, but you will pay more attention to relationships and career. There is a possibility of beneficial changes in your job during this time. The accelerated Jupiter is entering the tenth house for Virgo. This may make you feel less comfortable, but you will pay more attention to relationships and career. There is a possibility of beneficial changes in your job during this time.

Libra For Libras, Jupiter will be accelerated in the ninth house. During this time, you can achieve more than your capabilities suggest, and you will have more opportunities to travel. You may now begin to reap the rewards of your hard work. Business people will find good income opportunities, leading to significant achievements. For Virgos, the accelerated Jupiter's auspicious influence will help increase income.

You may receive new opportunities from abroad. You can create new business plans with the potential to earn more money. Libras will be financially strong during this time. You will also have the opportunity to earn more money through travel. In your personal life, your spouse may appreciate your honesty.

Aquarius The accelerated Jupiter will give Aquarians favourable and beneficial results. During this time, Aquarians will be full of self-confidence. In terms of career, you will be satisfied with your position. In addition, you may receive appreciation.

If you are in business, you will find success. You will see an increase in income from trading and the stock market. You will find as many opportunities as you aim to earn money.

Pisces For Pisceans, accelerated Jupiter's nature may bring increased comfort and convenience. During this time, Pisceans may focus more on their careers. You will have more opportunities to travel, and there may even be a relocation.

Your self-confidence and ability to make quick decisions can lead to great success in the workplace. If you are in business, you will find success and earn more money and profit. During this time, both your income and expenses may increase. You may spend on family events and health.