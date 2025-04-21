Jupiter's Accelerated Transit: Fortune Favours Four Zodiac Signs Until 2032
Accelerated Jupiter 2025: While you may understand planetary transits, the Jupiter Transit in May is particularly significant. During this time, Jupiter’s movement will accelerate, making it highly influential. Just as every planetary transit brings auspicious and inauspicious results, this highly influential Jupiter will bring trouble for some and good fortune for others. Let’s explore who will benefit from Jupiter’s increased influence.
Accelerated Jupiter’s Effect: According to Vedic astrology, Jupiter typically takes 12 to 13 months to move from one zodiac sign to another. However, when Jupiter’s movement accelerates, it becomes hyperactive, it changes signs in less time. This time, Jupiter will be accelerated until 2032, benefiting some signs and harming others. Let’s find out which four zodiac signs will experience enhanced fortune due to the accelerated Jupiter.
Virgo
The accelerated Jupiter is entering the tenth house for Virgo. This may make you feel less comfortable, but you will pay more attention to relationships and career. There is a possibility of beneficial changes in your job during this time.
Business people will find good income opportunities, leading to significant achievements. For Virgos, the accelerated Jupiter’s auspicious influence will help increase income.
Libra
For Libras, Jupiter will be accelerated in the ninth house. During this time, you can achieve more than your capabilities suggest, and you will have more opportunities to travel. You may now begin to reap the rewards of your hard work.
You may receive new opportunities from abroad. You can create new business plans with the potential to earn more money. Libras will be financially strong during this time. You will also have the opportunity to earn more money through travel. In your personal life, your spouse may appreciate your honesty.
Aquarius
The accelerated Jupiter will give Aquarians favourable and beneficial results. During this time, Aquarians will be full of self-confidence. In terms of career, you will be satisfied with your position. In addition, you may receive appreciation.
If you are in business, you will find success. You will see an increase in income from trading and the stock market. You will find as many opportunities as you aim to earn money.
Pisces
For Pisceans, accelerated Jupiter’s nature may bring increased comfort and convenience. During this time, Pisceans may focus more on their careers. You will have more opportunities to travel, and there may even be a relocation.
Your self-confidence and ability to make quick decisions can lead to great success in the workplace. If you are in business, you will find success and earn more money and profit. During this time, both your income and expenses may increase. You may spend on family events and health.