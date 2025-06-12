scriptLibra Daily Horoscope, 12 June 2025 | Latest News | Patrika News
Astrology and Spirituality

Libra Daily Horoscope, 12 June 2025

Want to know what Thursday holds for Libra? Read today’s Libra horoscope.

Jun 12, 2025 / 10:33 am

Patrika Desk

Libra Daily Horoscope, 12 June 2025: According to astrological calculations, the moon will transit into Sagittarius on Thursday. This will bring positive results for Libra individuals. Libras will be in the mood to travel and explore. Today, you may be inclined to share your happiness with those around you. Let’s find out what the 12th of June holds for Libras in terms of career, finances, and family life.

Today’s Libra Horoscope

Positive: The 12th of June will be filled with happiness for Libra individuals. You may receive a promotion or experience significant gains in business. Someone may offer valuable advice that proves highly beneficial to your business. Investments will be auspicious, and acquiring wealth will be easy.
Negative: You may be troubled by the irregularity of employees. Resolve any past disagreements.

Career: Efforts made at work will be successful. You will advance based on your leadership abilities, enhancing your reputation. Even undertaking multiple tasks simultaneously will be advantageous, allowing you to enjoy your work while maintaining high performance. Strive to learn new technologies.
Family Life: Your personal life will be filled with joy, and your life partner will seem completely in sync with you. If your partner wishes to pursue a particular endeavour, it would be beneficial to offer your support.
Health: You may experience headaches.
Lucky Number: 3, 8
Lucky Colour: Pink
Best Time: 12:30 PM to 2:00 PM
Celebrity: Ranbir Kapoor

